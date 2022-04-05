ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Wednesday storms may be few, but they’ll be intense

By Stephen Bowers
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted us in the marginal risk, or the lowest of the five risk levels, in East Mississippi. The risk is a step up to slight risk over West Alabama. A brief tornado is...

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
