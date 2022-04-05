ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tattoo artists inks infamous Will Smith, Chris Rock slap on man's leg

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe slap heard around the world...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

The Rock Reveals What’s In That Infamous Fanny Pack

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be one of the coolest stars in Hollywood but that doesn’t mean he’s always been so effortlessly cool. Or maybe it does? Because even when an image of a teenage-aged Rock was unearthed, a photo that would have embarrassed any regular person, he embraced it. Leaned into it even. And now The Rock is answering a question we’ve all had since that ‘90s meme of his of him in a black turtleneck, with a silver chain, blue jeans, and a fanny pack, went viral: What is in that fanny pack?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Ultimate Metallica

12 Infamous Rock + Metal Legal Battles

Despite their sometimes untouchable appearance, rock 'n' rollers are still subject to lawsuits. And due to the high-profile nature of these artists, these lawsuits often come with heavy media attention from newspapers, magazines and online blogs — as well as some pretty lofty price tags. Musicians might find themselves...
LAW
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage defends The Wicker Man's infamous bees scene

Nicolas Cage has leapt to the defence of one of The Wicker Man's infamous scenes, which saw his character Edward Malus being tortured with bees. This remake of the 1973 cult classic horror was met with the cold shoulder from cinemagoers back in 2006 – it scored 15% on Rotten Tomatoes – and failed to break even on its $40 million budget at the box office.
MOVIES
Herald & Review

Jason Momoa excited to work with Charlize Theron on Fast & Furious 10

The Aquaman star confirmed in early March that he had been cast as a villain in the upcoming instalment in the action franchise and he has revealed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that he has scenes with Charlize's antagonist Cipher. "I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never - I get to work with Charlize first up, which I'm really excited about. She's amazing. Then I get to go to some cool places. Obviously work with the whole cast, most of the cast."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Inked#The Slap#Buzz60
Herald & Review

Avril Lavigne is engaged to Mod Sun after romantic proposal in Paris

The Complicated hitmaker took to Instagram on Thursday to share that the singer/rapper proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on 27 March, "Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours (Yes, I will love you forever). Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.” Avril also posted two selfies in which she flashed her new heart-shaped diamond engagement ring. "I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel (sic)," the 35-year-old, real name Derek Smith, replied in the comments section. The couple started dating in March 2021.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy