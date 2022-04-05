Tattoo artists inks infamous Will Smith, Chris Rock slap on man's leg

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may be one of the coolest stars in Hollywood but that doesn’t mean he’s always been so effortlessly cool. Or maybe it does? Because even when an image of a teenage-aged Rock was unearthed, a photo that would have embarrassed any regular person, he embraced it. Leaned into it even. And now The Rock is answering a question we’ve all had since that ‘90s meme of his of him in a black turtleneck, with a silver chain, blue jeans, and a fanny pack, went viral: What is in that fanny pack?

