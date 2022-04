After years of precautions required by the pandemic, the Brotherhood of Harmony chorus is eager to get out in public and fill the air with music. The Brotherhood will sing at the Palatine Winter Farmers Market (Palatine Train Station Parking Lot, 137 Wood St.) on Saturday, March 19 between 10AM and 12PM. The program includes old favorites like "My Wild Irish Rose" rock-n-roll tunes like "Hello Mary Lou" and Beatles songs like "Yesterday."

PALATINE, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO