Well, this just took a turn for the crazy… NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan skipped the Freedom 500 at Bradenton's (Florida) Freedom Factory last week, and you'll never in a million years believe the reason why. The NASCAR Truck Series driver is quickly becoming a rising star in the field and was voted last year's Most Popular Driver as a rookie. And with her popularity, she has found herself in the unfortunate position of imposters… a problem that plagues just about […]

BRADENTON, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO