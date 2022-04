Any journey, no matter how long or short, has to start with a first step. Community Action Lehigh Valley (CALV) and a number of partners are embarking on a journey that will take over five years, but they still had to start somewhere. Announcing the launch of a new initiative to the public may have seemed like the first step, but the original seed was actually planted a few years ago.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO