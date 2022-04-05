ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter says it's testing an 'edit' button

By TALI ARBEL
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpWMC_0f0QmY6500
Elon Musk-Twitter-Edit Button FILE - Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Musk, who is now Twitter's largest shareholder and newly appointed board member, may have thoughts on a long-standing request from users: Should there be an edit button? On Monday evening, Musk launched a Twitter poll about whether they want an edit button. More than 3 million people have voted as of Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The poll closes Tuesday evening Eastern time. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP) (Patrick Pleul)

Twitter tweeted Tuesday that it is indeed working on a way for users to edit their 280-character messages, although it says the project has nothing to do with the fact that edit-function fan Elon Musk was just revealed as the company's largest shareholder and now sits on its board.

Twitter said it will test the feature in its paid service, Twitter Blue, in the coming months. It said the test would help it “learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.” So it may be a while before most Twitter users get to use it, if they ever do. Twitter spokesperson Catherine Hill declined to say whether an edit feature might be rolled out for all users.

Many Twitter users — among them, Kim Kardashian, Ice T, Katy Perry and McDonald's corporate account — have long begged for an edit button. The company itself recently teased users with an April Fool's Day tweet saying "we are working on an edit button." The official Twitter account said Tuesday that the April 1 tweet wasn't a joke and that it has been working on it since last year.

Twitter also said it didn't get the idea from a Twitter poll launched by Tesla CEO Musk Monday evening. Musk, himself a Twitter power user, asked followers if they wanted an edit button, cheekily misspelling "yes" as "yse" and "no" as "on." More than 4 million people had voted as of Tuesday evening.

Musk also tweeted that he is looking forward to making “significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!”

Twitter’s vice president of consumer product, Jay Sullivan, tweeted Tuesday that an edit function has for years been Twitter's most requested new feature, noting that people want to fix mistakes, typos, and “hot takes.”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had said that Twitter had considered an edit button, but in a January 2020 Q&A maintained that "we'll probably never do it." He noted that Twitter's current setup keeps the spirit of its text-message origins — texts can't be edited — and the confusion that could result from users making changes to a tweet that has already been heavily circulated by others. Dorsey stepped down as CEO in November 2021.

People who study Twitter also say adding an edit button would likely change the nature of Twitter, making it less valuable as a historical warehouse that stores official statements by politicians and other high-profile people. Twitter, for better or worse, “has become the de facto news wire,” said Jennifer Grygiel, a Syracuse University communications professor and an expert on social media who researches propaganda.

Tweets are often embedded in news stories, which could cause problems if the users edit important or controversial tweets without leaving evidence of the original statement. Grygiel suggested instead giving Twitter users a window of time to edit their tweets before they publish them.

Letting powerful Twitter users edit their tweets means they would not be historical statements anymore, Grygiel said. “We need to think about what the implications are, what these tweets are, who has power.”

The company acknowledged those concerns Tuesday evening when Sullivan tweeted: "Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation. Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work."

Musk, too, had said that a proposal for a post-publication edit window of a few minutes " sounds reasonable."

Musk is someone who could seemingly use an edit button. His tweet about taking Tesla private at $420 per share, when funding was not secured, led to a $40 million SEC settlement and a requirement that Musk's tweets be approved by a corporate lawyer. Musk is still embroiled in a fight over that settlement.

Twitter had earlier seemed to be taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to Musk's poll. Twitter's CEO, Parag Agrawal, retweeted the poll with a seeming reference to an earlier tweet by Musk, saying "The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully." Musk had used the same language in a March tweet describing another of his polls that asked whether Twitter adheres to free speech principles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music in Twitter Rant: 'This Is a F—ing Nightmare'

Doja Cat has seemingly announced her retirement from music. The "Like That" singer began firing off a series of tweets on Thurs., March 24 after a scheduled performance in South America that apparently left fans in an uproar. Doja was supposed to play on the opening day of the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay. The show ended up being canceled because of flooding as a result of the major storm. In addition to fans being upset over the show's cancellation, some of Doja's fans were allegedly upset that she did not interact with fans outside her hotel while she was in Paraguay. In a now-deleted tweet from Doja, she insists there were no fans outside of her hotel when she left the following day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
10NEWS

Nikki Fried's Twitter account hacked as part of phishing attack, team says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nikki Fried's Twitter account was overtaken Saturday evening as part of a phishing attack, confirmed Keith Edwards, who is the new communications director for her gubernatorial campaign. "We are doing everything we can to get Twitter support to fix it," Edwards wrote on Twitter. "Don’t click...
FLORIDA STATE
HackerNoon

Should Twitter Implement a Downvote Button?

In this slogging thread, the technology channel took the chance to discuss the latest news about Twitter and how they're considering adding a downvote button. The app has announced that they will extend a worldwide test. This feature can help filter what appears on the timeline. Some specialists say that this can improve the quality of the interactions in the app. Considering these pieces of information, we asked the technology community what they thought about this addition and we covered some of the downsides.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Katy Perry
WSB Radio

'Dancing With the Stars' moves from ABC to sibling Disney+

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network's corporate sibling. The competition series, which debuted on the broadcast network in 2005, will be on Disney+ starting this fall in the U.S. and Canada, the company announced Friday.
TV SERIES
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
63K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy