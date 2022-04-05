ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander District Library offers free seeds to plant

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee
WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW)- After two years of COVID-19. Rhinelander District Library decided to start up their old initiative again. Instead of just checking out books, people will have the opportunity to check out seeds to plant. "It was a program that had been going on prior to but...

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 0

