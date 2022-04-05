ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local man to ride in Washington, D.C., with veteran adaptive cyclists' group to raise funds

By By John O'Connell
 3 days ago

Gabe Flicker was vacationing near Austin, Texas, when he had a chance encounter with a large group of cyclists that included many veterans with disabilities riding adaptive bikes.

Impressed by what he witnessed, Flicker, an amateur photographer and retired executive director of Grace Lutheran School in Pocatello, documented the event with his camera.

On April 22-23, Flicker will get his long-awaited opportunity to ride with the group, which will include about 350 able-bodied riders accompanying about 150 veteran cyclists with disabilities.

He'll be a participant in the annual Face of America ride, which has moved from Texas and has been based in Washington, D.C., in recent years. The purpose of the ride is to raise funds to help veterans with disabilities participate in adaptive cycling.

Each able-bodied participant must raise at least $800 from sponsors to help veterans with disabilities, who come from throughout the country, cover hotels and transportation costs, as well as to fund their bike repairs or new adaptive cycling equipment.

"When you get down to the bottom line, it's a way for cyclists to get together and raise money and help these adaptive cyclists who don't necessarily have the resources to buy an adaptive bike," Flicker said.

Flicker and his group will cover 112 miles over the course of two days, starting near the Pentagon, passing through Arlington National Cemetery and ending on the battlefields of Gettysburg.

"The adaptive athletes they like a challenge and these are veterans who cycle a lot," Flicker said.

Flicker said the ride will double as a personal birthday activity. He'll turn 70 two days after the ride.

Veterans with disabilities ranging from missing limbs to post traumatic stress disorder participate.

Flicker said the course is hilly and includes about 4,000 feet of elevation gain. It can be challenging for adaptive cyclists to climb steep hills. Flicker explained many of the veterans have push bars fitted on their bikes so the able-bodied riders can take turns giving them a helping hand on steeper climbs.

Flicker has already far exceed the minimum sponsorship goal, bringing in about $3,000. Log on to https://wtsevent.org/FACEOFAMERICA/SUPPORT/#GABESBIGRIDE to make a contribution to Flicker's ride.

