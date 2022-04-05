ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood among sleepers to win the 2022 Masters

 2 days ago
Photo by Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The best week of the year is here. It’s finally time for the Masters. And to make it even better, Tiger Woods announced Tuesday he anticipates teeing it up on Thursday.

What an unbelievable story.

He’s not among these five sleeper picks to win at Augusta National. Believe me, he almost was, but it felt wrong to include a man with five green jackets in his closet despite being listed at +5000 on Tipico.

ANGC will play as a par 72 measuring just over 7,500 yards. The overall yardage has grown since we last saw the golf course, as changes were made to both No. 11 and No. 15.

The first sleeper to keep an eye on is already a major champion.

Shane Lowry (+5000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCCN1_0f0QkmZn00
Shane Lowry tees off on no. 3 during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Lowry has played well at Augusta over the last few seasons collecting top 25s in 2021 and 2020.

In three stroke play event starts in 2022, the Irishman has finished second (Honda), T-13 (Players), and T-12 (Valspar).

On a golf course that demands great iron play and a tight short game, Lowry ranks 11th on Tour this season in Strokes Gained: Approach and seventh in scrambling.

Corey Conners (+6000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqxFa_0f0QkmZn00
Corey Conners walks to the putting green at the practice facility during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

The Canadian has back-to-back top-10s in the last two playings of the Masters.

He’s made the weekend in his last four starts on Tour including a T-11 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and a berth in the Final Four at the WGC-Dell Match Play.

Tyrrell Hatton (+6000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PBjpE_0f0QkmZn00
Tyrrell Hatton hits out of a bunker on No. 13 during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After not much success at Augusta National in his carerr, Hatton grabbed his first top-20 finish last season.

In three stroke play event starts on Tour in 2022, the Englishman has finished T-2 (Arnold Palmer Invitational), T-13 (Players), and T-21 (Valspar).

Tommy Fleetwood (+7000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIHwZ_0f0QkmZn00
Tommy Fleetwood approaches the no. 13 green during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Fleetwood has yet to win on the PGA Tour but has several nice finishes at major championships.

He’s made his last four cuts at the Masters with two of those weeks ending with a top 20.

The Englishman has collected three straight finishes of T-22 or better in his last three stroke play events.

Bubba Watson (+8000)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdVoK_0f0QkmZn00
Bubba Watson hits his approach to no. 3 during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Goodale Katie-USA TODAY Sports

To put it bluntly, Watson hasn’t had his best stuff so far in 2022. He finished T-14 at the WM Phoenix Open, but has missed two of his last three cuts (stroke play events).

It just seems outrageous to get +8000 odds on a two-time Masters champion.

In his last three April Masters, the 12-time Tour winner has finished T-5 (2018), T-12 (2019), and T-26 (2021).

