Minnesota State

How YouTube's Bob and Brad got 430 million views by relieving pain

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Bob Schrupp and Brad Heineck, known simply as Bob and...

www.wfmz.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Former ANTM Winner Disqualified for Being an Escort

America’s Next Top Model has received some backlash throughout the years for its questionable ethos and recently, former winner Angelea Preston, revealed to Bustle that she was disqualified unjustly. Preston won Cycle 17 of ANTM after two failed attempts on Cycles 12 and 14. It was third time’s the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Nearly One Year After Reuniting

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Magical Night Out With the Kids. It's time to get loud because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one step closer to marriage!. Almost two decades after the superstars called it quits, the "On the Floor" singer and the Argo director are once again engaged, she confirmed via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her gorgeous green ring, saying, "You're perfect."
CELEBRITIES
komando.com

A fun new way to chat with your grandkids across the country

It might have been difficult for grandparents to travel across the country over the last two years. COVID-19 and increasing flight prices meant that many lost out on valuable time playing with their grandchildren and seeing them grow up. The formative years are the most important, so Amazon introduced a...
INTERNET
WFMZ-TV Online

Kim Kardashian feels 'at peace' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian feels 'at peace' with Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star - who was married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 until 2021 - has been dating comedian Pete, 28, since October last year and insisted she is a "relationship kind of girl." She said: "I am a relationship...
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Iain Valliere Go Through A Killer Quad Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Iain Valliere recently went through a crushing leg workout session with Coach Matt Jansen. After starting his professional bodybuilding career in the 212 division, Brett Wilkin took time off and transitioned well to the Open Pro division. He last competed at the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished sixth. While there is still room for improvement, Wilkin does appear to be a future Olympia contender.
STUART, FL

