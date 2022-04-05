ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Local photographer shows the science and art behind his work

By Dianne Derby
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSSsi_0f0Qhp0x00

Colorado Springs photographer Don Jones is spending the end of his decades-long career mastering a type of photography that's been around since long before he started in commercial photography decades ago. It's called wet plate collodion photography and it dates back more than 150 years.

He took News 5 Anchor Dianne Derby and News 5 Chief photographer Adam Knapik into his mobile lab to show them the dangers and excitement of creating these hand made one-of-a kind pieces of art.

"We use about 20 different chemicals in that whole process between the collodion, the developer, the varnish," said Jones.

Jones only has a few minutes in his lab to get it right.

"I'm going to start with an aluminum plate, basically this is a tintype," as he opens up a bottle of collodion to pour onto the plate.

"Collodion is nitrated gun cotton so it starts with cotton and then they add nitric acid and sulfuric acid," he said.

The plate must stay wet the entire time.

"When I come out with a plate it’s chop, chop, you got to move you can’t be taking too much time," he said.

He hurries outside towards his vintage 1890 lens, takes the photo, and then quickly heads back to the lab. Start to finish is 7-15 minutes for one photo. It's a process that took Jones years to get right.

"It's probably the most exciting and most difficult thing I've ever done in photography," he said.

Jones was inspired to learn about wet plate collodion photography when he set out across the country to take photos of the Florida Highwaymen.

"The Highwaymen are a group of folk artists from Fort Pierce Florida who started in the early 1950s," he said. "Because of the Jim Crow laws they weren’t allowed to go to education beyond high school, they weren’t allowed to go to college. So they were encouraged by their high school art teacher to form a group and study art amongst themselves."

Jones was determined to capture their images in a way that could one day be displayed in museums.

"I wanted the aesthetic to match the characteristic and what they meant to the art world," he said.

Whether he's photographing people or places he says the result speaks for itself.

"It's really wonderful to connect with your subject, be able to photograph your subject with an aesthetic like wet plate that brings out their soul, that brings out their character," he said, "It is so unique and it’s museum quality. It’s very desirable and not a ton of people doing it because it’s very difficult.

Jones' photography has been featured in Cowboys and Indians magazine. His work is on display right now through Sunday, April 10th at the Broadmoor Galleries at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado springs. It includes a portrait of Ernie LaPointe, the newly confirmed great grandson of chief Sitting Bull. For more information click here .
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Movie stars, jazz icons, water and light: photographer Adger Cowans reflects on his life’s work

Adger Cowans is an 85-year-old photographer and visual artist in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He worked with Gordon Parks and photographed jazz greats, movie stars and Hollywood sets — and bore witness to several eras of American history through the lens of his camera. In this video, he reflects on his life’s work, the racism he faced working in a predominantly white industry and what motivates him to make art.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Kingsport Times-News

Art show to spotlight local Appalachian talent and regional beauty

KINGSPORT — “Leaf & Root & Berry” opens April 8 at Create Appalachia’s new Kingsport Center for Art and Technology at 225 W. Center St. The Appalachian Mountains are home to one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the United States. The region’s artists draw inspiration from this abundance and celebrate it.
KINGSPORT, TN
Page Six

Scammer Anna Delvey working on solo art show

Crime is finally paying off for Anna Delvey with a potential new career as a legitimate artist –- selling sketches at $10,000 each. The wannabe socialite scammer — who ripped off friends and tried to con her way into bank loans while climbing New York’s social ladder — wanted to open up an arts club, but is now settling on being an artist herself. Following interest in a “Free Anna Delvey” group art show that drew attention last week on the Lower East Side — which included five of her drawings — we’re told Delvey, née Sorokin, is working on a debut...
VISUAL ART
country1037fm.com

Duo Art Show Featuring Local Artist in North Carolina

Let me introduce you to Pam Singh and Michelle Cherqui Levi. These women are powerhouses when you think about art and culture. We can meet these two amazing artists on April 2nd at The McDowell Arts Center from 5pm to 8:30pm. Put this address in your phone to remember 123 E McDowell St, Matthews, NC 28105. Now let’s talk about Pam and Michelle because you’ll want them on April 2, 2022.
MATTHEWS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
Colorado Springs, CO
Entertainment
WTHI

Local school puts on art show

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ben Franklin Elementary unveiled its Caldecott art show on Thursday. The third-grade class showed off sculptures they created with inspiration from Caldecott award-winning art books. Students used clay and molded it into a tile. The art teacher, Jana Weeks, fired the clay in the kiln,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Santa Barbara Edhat

Local Photographer Honored to Win International Award

YourDailyPhotograph.com announced the selection of Santa Barbara artist Felice Willat to the “YourDailyPhotograph.com Hot 100 of 2021” list. Felice beat 4,500 artists from around the world to take home the prestigious honor. Felice said she was thrilled to be selected among these very talented fine art photographers. YourDailyPhotograph.com...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Daily Jeffersonian

Local quilter to exhibit work in international show

Local quilter Deanna Bond of Londonderry Township is one of more than 400 semi-finalist in the 2022 AQS (American Quilter's Society) QuiltWeek to be held April 27-30, in Paducah Kentucky.  The international show in its 36th year will feature works by 43 quilters from the U.S. and 15 countries.  Bond, who is self-taught, will display her quilt titled The Birds,...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Commercial Photography#Cowboys And Indians#News 5
ClickOnDetroit.com

Cocktails that are a work of art

St. Patrick’s Day is a day for celebration, and you may have a taste for an adult beverage. If you are looking to mix up something new, you can get many fresh ideas with “The Illustrated Cocktail”. The cocktail recipe book is done with art, and every...
DRINKS
The Courier

Winners of Terrebonne Spring Art Show announced, works on display at Houma gallery

Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s 59th annual Spring Art Show is currently on display at Downtown Art Gallery 630, located at 630 Belanger St. in Houma. Gallery hours during the Art Show are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Entry into the Gallery is always free of charge. The closing reception for the Art Show is Sunday, April 3 from 2-4 p.m.. All entries will be removed from the Gallery at the close of the Show.
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Paso Robles Daily News

CubeSats now on display in library through May

–The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to learn about the CubeSats—a class of research spacecraft called nanosatellites—invented at Cal Poly in the late 1990s that have become an international design standard. Provided to the City of Paso Robles courtesy of the CubeSat Lab in the Engineering...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy