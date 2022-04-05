ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Kirby Fest will celebrate arts this weekend

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtR3u_0f0QheYC00
Susan Hritzak, of Forty Fort, left, takes a sample of wine from Annie Vinatieri of Honey Hole Winery during the third annual KirbyFest, held in 2019. After two years off due to COVID-19, Kirby Fest returns to the F.M. Kirby Center this Saturday. Times Leader file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — A much-beloved celebration of the arts, the community and one of the area’s most hallowed halls returns to the city this weekend, after two years lost to COVID-19.

The F.M. Kirby Center’s Kirby Fest, featuring dozens of vendors, live music, food and wine tastings and much more, kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday evening inside the Kirby Center.

“We’re calling it a redo of our fourth annual Kirby Fest,” said Joell Yarmel, the Kirby Center’s director of arts and development. “We’re so excited to bring it back.”

From the minute patrons walk through the doors of the Kirby on Saturday, there’s plenty to see, plenty to do and plenty to taste.

Tastings and samples will be available from several of the area’s finest restaurants, wineries and breweries. A collection of local artists will be displaying pieces of their work in the gallery, and there will be live music throughout the night from local acts, both downstairs and in the mezzanine level.

Yarmel emphasized that Kirby Fest is just as much about the famed music hall itself as anything else, and a celebration of the many talented performers that have passed through its doors over the years.

“It’s a chance to get to explore the Kirby, people will get to see parts of the building that they wouldn’t necessarily get to see,” she said.

In a testament to the Kirby’s long line of musical guests, several posters signed by some of these guests will be up for the highest bidder on the main stage as part of a silent auction.

Proceeds from Kirby Fest benefit the Kirby’s community outreach and children’s programming, providing children a chance to experience the performing arts free of charge.

The Young People’s Theater Series (YPTS) provides children with five live stage performances throughout the school year. a handbook is provided for teachers so that they may incorporate some of the performance into their curriculum.

“With arts and music programs being cut, we’re so proud to be able to offer this program,” Yarmel said.

Kirby Fest is presented by Metro, and Highmark serves as event sponsor. The full list of sponsors could be found on the Kirby’s website, and includes several of the area’s most well-known businesses and organizations, and Howell expressed her gratitude for their continued support.

She also expressed appreciation for the vendors and artists, a mix of new faces and vendors that have been doing Kirby Fest since the beginning.

“We can’t thank our vendors enough, they make this event what it is,” Yarmel said. “They’ve been very generous, and they really exemplify what this community is all about.”

Tickets are still available for Kirby Fest, and could be purchased either online or at the Kirby Center Box Office. Customers who visit or call the Box Office to purchase their tickets will get a discounted rate of $25; online tickets cost $30 and same-day tickets cost $35.

It’s a night for folks to relax, drink some wine and listen to some tunes — a true display of all that this community, and the Kirby Center, has to offer.

“Kirby Fest really celebrates the community and the entire theatre, it’s an honor to bring everyone together,” Yarmel said.

“We support them, and they support us … it’s all about giving back.”

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Record

Celebrate Black culture, arts in Stroudsburg

Celebrate diversity in the Burgs at an art exhibit that celebrates Black culture Friday - Sunday at Create and Be Studio located at 8 N. 6th Street in Stroudsburg. The event features new work by the hosts, Sylvia Thompson and Courtney Natt, who co-own Create and Be. Paintings and photographs...
STROUDSBURG, PA
NME

‘Kirby’ will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a live concert

To celebrate Kirby‘s 30th anniversary, a new music video and details about an upcoming concert have been released. The Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest event was revealed today (March 14), showing the pink icon and friends – including Meta Knight, Chef Kawasaki, Waddle Dee, Elfilin, and Marx – performing a jazz number. The video concluded with an announcement at the end that confirmed a celebratory music event will take place on August 11, 2022.
MUSIC
KIX 105.7

Animal Art For Sale at the KC Zoo This Weekend

Have you ever desired a unique piece of art for your home or office? Well, this weekend is your chance to pick up a masterpiece painted by Lady the elephant. Or some of her other friends in residence at the Kansas City Zoo. This weekend the Kansas City Zoo presents...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
Orlando Sentinel

Art in Bloom flourishes with florals this weekend at Orlando Museum of Art

The Orlando Museum of Art has come alive with bright blossoms and fantastic florals as an annual springtime festival returns this weekend: Art in Bloom. The event, now in its 36th year, brings together local businesses and floral designers to create displays inspired by the museum’s artwork while raising money for the museum. Visitors can explore the arrangements and associated festivities, ...
ORLANDO, FL
WKRG News 5

Outdoor Art show to kick off this weekend in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 50th annual Outdoor Art Show will kick off this Friday at the Eastern Shore Art Center.  The three-day festival will feature art demonstrations including glassblowing and blacksmithing. The festival will be held next to the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival, with artists “lining Section Street from Oak to Magnolia,” according […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Night in the country

VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish Parks is partnering with Landers and Kiss Country 93.7 to host 'Night in the Country' Sunday night. This is a free outdoor concert series that starts in Vivian. along with live music there will be face painting, animal exhibits, and plenty of food. The concert...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Performing Arts#Food And Wine#Auction#Music Hall#The F M Kirby Center#The Kirby Center
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

Atascadero Lakeside Wine Fest celebrates 25th anniversary

Don’t miss this 25th-anniversary celebration! Mark your calendars and be sure to round-up some friends to enjoy this unforgettable summer experience. This year, elevate your experience with a wild west shooting gallery, wine glass painting, VIP cabanas, cooling stations, two music stages, and a “Roar and Pour” Zoo experience with live DJ. Live music is be provided by local favorites Erin and the Earthquakes and Déjà vu. These bands bookend the festival grounds to keep the beat going for all to enjoy.
ATASCADERO, CA
WDSU

Crawfish Fest is ready to serve patrons this weekend

It's the festival celebrating all things mudbug. The Louisiana Crawfish Fest is back in St. Bernard Parish, running Thursday through Sunday at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center. "Crawfish bread, crawfish pasta," said Cisco Gonzales, a festival organizer. "I like to say you can get crawfish any way you like even...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
WWL

Crawfish Fest boiling in Chalmette this weekend

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival kicks off Thursday in Chalmette. The festival attracts people from all over the country. Vendors arrived early Thursday morning to put the finishing touches on their booths, and set up their cooking utensils. Dishes such as crawfish bread, crawfish corn soup and fried rice, and crawfish jambalaya will be served.
CHALMETTE, LA
The Albany Herald

Great Wolf Lodge offering Spring Break escape

Spring break is quickly approaching, and for those wanting a sure thing weather-wise Great Wolf Lodge has the celebration for you. Guaranteeing 84-degree temperatures in its indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge LaGrange is holding a Spring Breakout celebration running now through May 1. During that time, Great Wolf Lodge...
YOGA
Odessa American

Annual Blue & Red Bash Denim & Diamonds

The fourth annual Blue & Red Bash Denim & Diamonds benefiting St. John’s Episcopal School will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Rolling 7’s Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122. Jerry Dugan will be the musical guest. There will be live and...
CHARITIES
WBKR

Annual Easterseals Telethon Launches New Format Friday, April 8th

Since its inception nearly 45 years ago, the annual Easterseals Telethon has been broadcast on channel 25 (WEHT) on a Sunday in April. While the COVID pandemic forced both parties to tweak the format a bit over the last two years, the 2022 edition will see a nearly complete overhaul of the event, including moving it to an entirely different day.
OWENSBORO, KY
Cars 108

US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater Opens Friday, April 29th, 2022

Nights at the drive-in are back at the end of the month. It's official, the US-23 Digital Drive-In Theater has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for Friday, April 29th, 2022, and gas up the car. As of now, the three double features for the opening day have not been announced but will be available on Monday, April 25th.
MOVIES
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy