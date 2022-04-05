Kirby Fest will celebrate arts this weekend

Susan Hritzak, of Forty Fort, left, takes a sample of wine from Annie Vinatieri of Honey Hole Winery during the third annual KirbyFest, held in 2019. After two years off due to COVID-19, Kirby Fest returns to the F.M. Kirby Center this Saturday. Times Leader file photo

WILKES-BARRE — A much-beloved celebration of the arts, the community and one of the area’s most hallowed halls returns to the city this weekend, after two years lost to COVID-19.

The F.M. Kirby Center’s Kirby Fest, featuring dozens of vendors, live music, food and wine tastings and much more, kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday evening inside the Kirby Center.

“We’re calling it a redo of our fourth annual Kirby Fest,” said Joell Yarmel, the Kirby Center’s director of arts and development. “We’re so excited to bring it back.”

From the minute patrons walk through the doors of the Kirby on Saturday, there’s plenty to see, plenty to do and plenty to taste.

Tastings and samples will be available from several of the area’s finest restaurants, wineries and breweries. A collection of local artists will be displaying pieces of their work in the gallery, and there will be live music throughout the night from local acts, both downstairs and in the mezzanine level.

Yarmel emphasized that Kirby Fest is just as much about the famed music hall itself as anything else, and a celebration of the many talented performers that have passed through its doors over the years.

“It’s a chance to get to explore the Kirby, people will get to see parts of the building that they wouldn’t necessarily get to see,” she said.

In a testament to the Kirby’s long line of musical guests, several posters signed by some of these guests will be up for the highest bidder on the main stage as part of a silent auction.

Proceeds from Kirby Fest benefit the Kirby’s community outreach and children’s programming, providing children a chance to experience the performing arts free of charge.

The Young People’s Theater Series (YPTS) provides children with five live stage performances throughout the school year. a handbook is provided for teachers so that they may incorporate some of the performance into their curriculum.

“With arts and music programs being cut, we’re so proud to be able to offer this program,” Yarmel said.

Kirby Fest is presented by Metro, and Highmark serves as event sponsor. The full list of sponsors could be found on the Kirby’s website, and includes several of the area’s most well-known businesses and organizations, and Howell expressed her gratitude for their continued support.

She also expressed appreciation for the vendors and artists, a mix of new faces and vendors that have been doing Kirby Fest since the beginning.

“We can’t thank our vendors enough, they make this event what it is,” Yarmel said. “They’ve been very generous, and they really exemplify what this community is all about.”

Tickets are still available for Kirby Fest, and could be purchased either online or at the Kirby Center Box Office. Customers who visit or call the Box Office to purchase their tickets will get a discounted rate of $25; online tickets cost $30 and same-day tickets cost $35.

It’s a night for folks to relax, drink some wine and listen to some tunes — a true display of all that this community, and the Kirby Center, has to offer.

“Kirby Fest really celebrates the community and the entire theatre, it’s an honor to bring everyone together,” Yarmel said.

“We support them, and they support us … it’s all about giving back.”