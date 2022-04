MULVANE, Kansas-The Wellington Lady Crusaders went to Mulvane to play the Wildcats in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The two games could not have been more dramatically opposite. The first game of the day was a two hour long offensive slugfest. The two teams combined for 17 runs and 20 hits as the Crusaders scored three runs in the seventh inning to survive a fiercely contested 10-7 battle on a sunny afternoon.

MULVANE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO