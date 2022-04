A member of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is facing four charges related to the possible misuse of federal grant money. Capt. Jeff Kemp was arraigned Friday on two felony counts of malfeasance, and two misdemeanor charges of obtaining money under false pretenses in the court of First District Judge William Paul Nichols. His attorney, William Godfroy of Monroe, entered a not guilty plea on all charges on behalf of his client.

MONROE COUNTY, MI ・ 33 MINUTES AGO