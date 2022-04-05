ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Native Designs Costumes for World Games Ceremonies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, athletes from all over the world will be coming...

U.S. Paralympics Starts Friday in Huntsville

The U.S. Paralympics are slated to start on Friday in downtown Huntsville. Several Students Injured, Truck Driver Airlifted …. Retired Police Chief Defends Convicted Former Police …. Huntsville Aims to Build Pedestrian Skybridge. Madison City Farmers Market Returns. Drew Brees to Attend the Leaders and Legends Dinner.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
Alt 101.7

Where Was This Taken? Guess The Alabama City!

This may be the oddest picture I've ever seen taken in Alabama. HOW was this even possible?. As I was scrolling through Facebook, I came across this post of what I can guess are two parents who are transporting a swing set. The only thing is, this huge swingset was being transported ON TOP of a 4-door compact car. Talk about dedication.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: “Too many roaches to count” at one Morgan County spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three different spots around north Alabama are trying to improve after earning scores in the 60′s on their most recent health inspections. The Marathon Fast Food at Highway 20 just west of Highway 67 has the lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 62. Inspectors there found grease dripping from a hood filter, mold in the ice machine, no sanitizer in the dishwasher, no soap in the women’s restroom, dirty dishes stored with clean ones, unlabeled pest control chemicals in the kitchen and “too many roaches present to count”.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama chef promotes living off the land | DON NOBLE

It is indeed a bit odd and difficult to review cookbooks, but there are in Alabama more and more important restaurants, chefs and therefore cookbooks. They highlight Alabama produce and recipes, and deserve some attention. Tasia Malakasis, owner of Belle Chevre, maker of goat cheese, has two cookbooks, “Southern Made Fresh” and “Tasia’s...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Trash Panda Opener

It is opening day for the Rocket City Trash Pandas as the team gets set to lift off into the 2022 season. The Trash Pandas will go head to head with Birmingham at Regions Field in a battle of 1-65.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Sports Director Rocco DiSangro moving on to next chapter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sports Director Rocco DiSangro will be departing News 19 and moving on to a bigger market. Rocco joined News 19 in July 2018 and has poured his heart into covering Tennessee Valley sports over the last (almost) four years. He also covered the Alabama Crimson Tide to multiple national championships.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Savannah Morning News

New Laney Contemporary exhibition spans decades of sculpture by Atlanta-based Curtis Patterson

When visitors open the grand front doors at Laney Contemporary, they are met by Curtis Patterson’s “Montgomery Bus Stop,” a magnificent 10-foot-tall bronze sculpture that conveys the courage of Rosa Parks. Like so many other pieces in the solo exhibition “A Notable Journey,” “Montgomery Bus Stop” (1989) has elements of surprise. A savvy...
SAVANNAH, GA
WHNT-TV

Mark Sears Transfers to Alabama

Mark Sears is trading in his green and white Bobcats jersey for a crimson red one with Alabama across his chest. The former Muscle Shoals standout is transferring from Ohio and taking his talents to the Tide program.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WHNT-TV

9-Year-Old Making a Difference

An Athens nature trail got a major clean-up on Saturday. Twickenham Fest Raising Money For Ukrainian Refugees. Gov. Ivey’s Approval Rating Ahead of Governor Race. New Education Budget Provides Raises for Alabama …. News 19 Names Jamie Schreiber As Tennessee Valley’s …. Florence Mall Searching for New Pop-up...
ATHENS, AL

