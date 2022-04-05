ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Bernandino Matias Files to Withdraw Guilty Plea

WHNT-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawyer for a Decatur man sentenced to life in prison after...

whnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Bradford enters guilty plea on lesser added charge

LIMA — A Lima man accused of pulling a gun on his sister and threatening to kill her pled guilty on Friday. Jarrod Bradford, 19, of Lima, already indicted by on a second degree charge of felonious assault, pled guilty to a lesser additional felonious assault charge in Judge Jeffrey Reed’s courtroom.
LIMA, OH
cbs19news

Guilty plea entered in bankruptcy fraud case

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Clintwood has pleaded guilty to committing bankruptcy fraud. According to a release, 48-year-old David Bryan “Pokey” Stanley enter the plea on Wednesday. He was accused of concealing his ownership interest in a waste management company and did not properly report...
CLINTWOOD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WSFA

Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.
BESSEMER, AL
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Prison
Shine My Crown

Alabama Woman Shot and Killed By Husband 24 Hours After He Was Released From Prison

The husband of an Alabama woman shot and killed at her place of work last week, seemingly admitted to the crime when he went before a judge this week. On Thursday, Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney Potts, who drove to the Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore after being released from prison. Prosecutors say that 24 hours later, Potts Jr. shot her in the head twice at her workplace.
ATMORE, AL
WMBB

Chipley parents arrested after smoking pot with children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Washington County couple is in jail after they allegedly smoked marijuana with their four children under the age of 12. Washington County investigators were contacted by the Department of Children and Families earlier this month after they reported the children connected with the investigation disclosed they had smoked marijuana […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WAFF

Decatur police arrest three people on drug charges

MORGAN CO., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Decatur police arrested three people on multiple charges. Officers responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Econo Lodge on Point Mallard Parkway last week. When they arrived, officers found Jeffery Merchant, Sarah Roberts, and Jamie Grubaugh. Merchant and Roberts were...
DECATUR, AL
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspects involved in Coachella Valley couple’s murder reenter not guilty pleas

Four people accused in the killings of a Coachella Valley couple who vanished nearly five years ago reentered not guilty pleas during an information arraignment on Thursday. Click here for complete coverage on this case The suspects are due back in court for a status conference hearing on May 13 Manuel Rios, 29, of Coachella; The post Suspects involved in Coachella Valley couple’s murder reenter not guilty pleas appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy