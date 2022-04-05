ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Unplanned In Akron’: Katy Mixon, Christopher Gorham, Cree Cicchino & Connor Kalopsis To Star In CBS Comedy Pilot

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Katy Mixon ( American Housewife ), Christopher Gorham ( Covert Affairs), Cree Cicchino ( And Just Like That… ) and Connor Kalopsis ( The Grinder ) are set as leads in Unplanned in Akron , CBS ’ multi-camera comedy pilot from Schuyler Helford ( Call Me Kat ), Erik Feig’s Picturestart and CBS Studios.

Written by Helford with Emily R. Wilson ( Bucktown, The Conners ) supervising, Unplanned In Akron is a series about teenagers Brianna and Tyler (Cicchino and Kalopsis), who are navigating parenthood in the best way they know how. With a little help from their friends and parents, they’ll learn that mistakes in life don’t have to derail your life – they will learn that no matter what age you are, taking care of a child is no joke — but sometimes, you just gotta laugh (or cry) your way through it.

Mixon will play Wendy, Tyler’s mom, and a barista at a coffee counter where Brianna works as a cashier. Supportive and pragmatic about her teen son’s new fatherhood, she’s not a coddler, but is fiercely protective of her family.

Gorham portrays Jeff. Loving and supportive, he is the parent Tyler gets his optimism from — a nice balance to his more skeptical wife Wendy. Jeff may be the pushover of the family, but he is also the heart.

Cicchino is Brianna, sharp witted, outspoken with very little censor. Emotionally mature beyond her years because she basically grew up playing “mom” to her four younger siblings, she now has an 8-month-old of her own. She and Tyler have an unbreakable bond and find each other hilarious.

Kalopsis plays Tyler, a fantastic dad, if not a little overprotective of his new daughter. Sweetly optimistic and occasionally naïve, he’s totally in love with Brianna and thinks she’s way out of his league, so he feels like he’s got the best partner he’ll ever find.

Wilson executive produces alongside Samie Kim Falvey and Feig for Picturestart as well as Chris Mills and Chris Emerson from Authentic Talent and Literary. Helford co-executive produces. Luke Esselen oversees for Picturestart. CBS Studios is the studio.

Mixon is maybe best known for her title role on ABC’s American Housewife, which ran for five seasons. She can be seen in the NBC limited series The Thing About Pam opposite Renée Zellweger and Paramount+’s George and Tammy alongside Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon. Mixon is repped by Principal Entertainment.

Gorham can be seen in the upcoming Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer . Previously, he was in Regina King’s acclaimed One Night in Miami on Amazon, and was a series regular on the ABC pilot Work Wife. He is best known for playing the lead role of Auggie Anderson on the USA series Covert Affairs , and can be seen starring as Bob Barnard in Insatiable for Netflix. Gorham is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Verve and attorneys Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson & Christopher.

Cicchino was most recently in the HBO Max Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That… She was recently tapped as the co-lead of the New Line/HBO Max YA feature based on John Green’s novel, Turtles All the Way Down, alongside Isabella Merced. She will soon be seen in the indie Stay Awake, which just made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Cicchino is repped by Circle of Confusion, A3 Artists Agency and Goodman, Genow.

Kalopsis, know for his work on Fox’s legal series The Grinder , also appeared in the Fox series Outmatched. His other credits include Jason Bateman’s film Bad Words , as well as guest roles on NCIS, Fox’s Training Day , and the Emmy-winning Twitch interactive show Artificial. Upcoming, he can be seen in dark comedy The Prank. Kalopsis is repped by Buchwald, Inphenate and Goodman, Genow.

