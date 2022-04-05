ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Police Investigate Crash Between SUV & South Metro Fire Truck In Greenwood Village

By Danielle Chavira
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Greenwood Village police are investigating a crash involving a South Metro Fire Rescue truck on Tuesday. SMFR firefighters were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on.

They say a red SUV collided with them at Orchard Road and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard.

While no firefighters were hurt, the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators did not release further details about the crash investigation.

Crime & Safety
