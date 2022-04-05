ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden Arrested In Missouri, Accused In 2 Sexual Assaults In Denver Metro Area

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JC1ik_0f0Qeign00

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A sexual assault suspect wanted in two separate incidents in Colorado has been arrested in Missouri. Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden was extradited and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on Monday.

Detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force with members from both the Commerce City Police Department and the Brighton Police Department, investigated a sexual assault that occurred in the 6000 block of Victory Way in Commerce City in September 2021. During that investigation, detectives discovered that sexual assault was related to another incident involving a different victim in Denver in June 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PUnrK_0f0Qeign00

Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden (credit: Commerce City Police)

The detectives identified Wooden, 34, of Minnesota as a suspect in both incidents. He was located and arrested on March 21 in Grandview, Missouri. He faces charges of sexual assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault for the incident that occurred on Commerce City. He also faces charges of sexual assault for the Denver incident.

Additional Information from the Commerce City Police Department: If you have information on Wooden regarding any of these crimes, or others, you are urged to contact Detective Baez at (303) 289-8128 or the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at (303) 289-3626.
Wooden is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Grand Jury Indicts 3 In Human Trafficking At Massage Parlors

DENVER (CBS4)– After a year-long investigation into human trafficking at massage parlors in Denver and Lakewood, a grand jury has indicted three people. Five law enforcement agencies joined forces in the investigation. (credit: CBS) The investigation was sparked when a man went into what he believed was a legitimate massage business on Sheridan Boulevard. He was propositioned while there and turned down the offer. “Then after speaking to the woman she began to cry and became emotionally distressed. Now this man did the right thing and he called the Denver Police Department and reported what happened. He is to be commended for seeing...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jessica Lee Matey Evans Identified As Woman Killed While Remembering Victim Of Earlier Fatal Crash

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The 39-year-old woman killed Saturday evening in southeast Windsor has been identified as Jessica Lee Matey Evans. Evans, of Gill, Colorado, was one of several pedestrians struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene of the collision. (credit: CBS) Windsor police said Evans was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man killed in a crash at the location exactly a year prior. The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street before gathering on the north side. (credit: CBS) A 23-year-old Greeley...
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Consecutive Tragedies: Woman Killed By Driver While Paying Respects At Late-Friend’s Roadside Memorial

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in northern Colorado was celebrating the life of a loved one who was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash in 2021 when suddenly a car hit those at the celebration of life, killing another loved one in the same location as the first tragedy. Friends and family of William “Billy” Thompson were gathered along Eastman Park Drive in eastern Windsor on April 2, 2022 to commemorate the one year anniversary of Thompson’s tragic passing. Those attending the memorial were releasing balloons at the location where he died, just east of Diamond Valley Drive, when suddenly a westbound...
WINDSOR, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Commerce City, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
State
Minnesota State
County
Denver, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
State
Missouri State
CBS Denver

‘Egregious Behavior’ Behind Wheel Nets Isaac Aranda Two Dozen Years Behind Bars

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Isaac Aranda was sentenced to prison Monday for his blocks-long driving debacle last year which ended in the death of a 68-year-old woman who was walking on a Northglenn sidewalk. An Adams County District Court judge ordered Aranda, 28, to spend 24 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. (credit: Northglenn Police Department) Multiple calls came into 911 on January 30, 2021, to report a black SUV being driven erratically throughout the city, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Several drivers told police that the black SUV crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic,...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

CBS4 Employee Now Among The Many Catalytic Converter Theft Victims

DENVER (CBS4) – You always try to put yourself in their shoes. Empathy is required of a journalist. It forces you feel the joy of a new parent, the fire of an athlete’s drive for success, the pain of an innocent’s injustice, or the wickedness of a criminal’s lack of compassion. The job requires seeing the story from all angles. You’re only a conduit, I constantly tell myself. I’m only here to see the story from all angles and relay it wisely and accurately to everyone else. Let the story be told and stay out of the way. However, this incident … this one...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco Sheriff’s Deputy Accepts Apology From 18-Year-Old Woman Who Posted Viral Video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy caught in the middle of a controversial video says he’s “disappointed” in an 18-year-old woman who lied about getting out of a DUI ticket. The young woman posted the video on social media, and it quickly went viral on Monday. “I’m extremely disappointed. I expect better. It was selfish, but I’m not mad at her. Just disappointed,” Deputy Tyler Stahl said. “It’s kind of frustrating. My goal with every single encounter is to be professional with everybody, courteous. I’m out there to educate and enforce, to make sure people are safer, and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Federal Inmate Recaptured After Escaping Minimum Security Facility In Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) — A South Dakota man sentenced a year ago to federal prison on drug charges has be recaptured after he disappeared from the metro Denver facility he was being housed in. Frank Elliott was discovered missing at approximately 10:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a Federal Bureau of Prisons press release. Elliott was found on Tuesday morning in a park near a bus station by Deputy Marshals and CBI agents from the Grand Junction Office. Authorities believe he was trying to get back to the Denver metro area. Elliott was being held at the minimum security satellite camp adjacent to the Federal...
LITTLETON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assaults#City Police
CBS Denver

Bikes Worth $80,000 Recovered In Boulder Along With Other Stolen Items

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold is praising her officers and the public in helping to solve a bike theft case. The bikes stolen from a research firm experimenting with a new drive system that it hopes will one day replace chains on bikes were worth $80,000. On top of finding the expensive bikes, officers also found other stolen bikes, electronics and packages from vehicles. Specifics were not given. In late March, three bikes were taken from Driven Technologies on Wilderness Place in Boulder. Two of the bikes had unique technology attached. (credit: Boulder Police) “The two prototype bikes are valued...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Stolen Vehicle Suspects Exchange Gunfire With Jefferson County Deputies Before Crash, Arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that involved law enforcement officers on Thursday evening. The miles-long chase and shooting ended with a crash in the area of Radcliff Avenue and South Union Street. (credit: CBS) It started early Thursday morning when a business, Maxx Steel on Goddard Ranch Court, was burglarized. One of the items stolen was a vehicle. The owner of the stolen vehicle located it about 6 p.m. in an RTD parking lot at Twin Forks and Highway 285. That’s when the owner started following his truck, which was driven by one of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Blades, Bolt-Cutters, License Plate In Suspicious Vehicle Tipped Off Deputy To Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A deputy with a hunch helped build a case toward finding one of many suspected perpetrators in the widespread theft of catalytic converters. In Weld County, a deputy this week found several sawed-off catalytic converters packed inside a man’s trunk. (credit: Weld County) Thefts of these items are a continuous problem across Colorado and police are trying to crack down. Weld County Sheriff’s Deputy Erick Lasey said his hunch began with observance. “(I) just found a vehicle at the hotel that was suspicious to me,” he said. “It stood out. Looked into it, there were saw blades, bolt cutters, a...
WELD COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Almost 200 Got Evacuation Warning After Downed Power Line Sparked Small Fire In Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fire investigators determined a down power line started a small wildfire in unincorporated Boulder County just outside the northwest portion of the City of Boulder early Monday morning. According to Boulder County Sheriff’s press release, just before 4 a.m. crews received reports of the fire in the area of the Carriage Hills neighborhood, and an evacuation warning was sent to 176 resident contacts via the Everbridge system. Boulder County deputies also went door-to-door to let people know about the fire in the immediate area. Multiple fire agencies — about 40 responders total — worked together in the response, gaining a quick advantage on the fire and contained it to 0.5 acres just before 5:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported due to the fire, and no damages. Eventually, investigators determined a down power line to be the cause. Mopping up. pic.twitter.com/J08mn0mUwu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) April 5, 2022 City of Boulder Fire-Rescue, Boulder Mountain Fire Protection District , Boulder Rural Fire Protection District, Lefthand Fire Protection District, Sunshine Fire Protection District and Boulder Emergency Squad all worked together in the fire response. RELATED: Colorado Weather: Strong Winds Ready To Rock The Rockies
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

‘Astounding’: Consultant Finds Thousands of Aurora Police Reports Backlogged, Not Entered Into System

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 2,500 Aurora Police Department reports dating back to 2021 and covering crimes such as Murder, Carjacking and Child Abuse had not been reviewed and entered into the police department’s records system by mid -March,  allowing suspects to go free and re- offend, according to a public safety records consultant hired by the city. CBS4 obtained a copy of the report Tuesday. Ed Claughton, with PRI Management Group, conducted the study and wrote the backlogged police records situation is “alarming,” creates a “significant liability” for Aurora and is “an issue of significant concern.” (credit: CBS) The records review was completed...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

‘I’m Pretty Damn Lucky’: Owner Who Spotted His Stolen Truck On Highway Describes Dramatic Pursuit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A dramatic car chase ended near a busy park in Jefferson County on Thursday after thieves led deputies down Highway 285 and into a residential neighborhood. (credit: CBS) They were driving a stolen and fully-equipped work truck. “Everything that’s on this truck is on the other one just on a smaller scale,” the owner Frank Maixner said. It was stolen from his business lot near Conifer early Thursday morning. After reporting the theft, he drove into Denver thinking the thieves may have tried to scrap the parts. He didn’t find any leads and started heading back up Highway 285, on his...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Alexis Mendez Reyes Arrested At U.S-Mexico Border On Warrant For 2013 Murder

EDGEWATER, Colo. (CBS4)– Alexis Mendez Reyes was arrested for a 2013 murder that happened in Edgewater. Reyes, 30, was arrested while crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. Reyes was arrested after he was contacted by the U.S. Custom and Border Patrol agents. He was found to have an active warrant out of Edgewater for first-degree murder in July 2013. Court documents detail that the murder was connected to a domestic violence situation. He is awaiting extradition back to Colorado.  
EDGEWATER, CO
CBS Denver

‘People That Peddle This Poison Are Evil’: Federal, Local Law Enforcement Warn Coloradans About Prevalence Of Deadly Fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)- Both federal and local law enforcement officials in Colorado say the state is being overrun with fentanyl. And it’s killing Coloradans at an alarming rate. “Overdose deaths in Colorado have led every state in the nation except Alaska,” said 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen at a news conference on Thursday. (credit: CBS) Pulling out a bag of seized fentanyl pills, DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser said, “Each one of these pills to me is a loaded bullet.” Besser and Allen, along with U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Cole Finegan, FBI Special Agent Michael Schneider and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Scooter Rider Collides With Car In Boulder, Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries

(CBS4) – A scooter rider and a car collided in Boulder on Friday afternoon and one person was seriously hurt. It happened where Colorado Avenue ends at Foothills Parkway, close to the University of Colorado Boulder East Campus. Officials closed roads around the area for the investigation. The southbound lanes of Foothills Parkway were shut down and police said that would last for several hours. Boulder police also sent out a tweet at approximately 2:15 p.m. asking people to avoid the area. The person on the scooter was an adult male and his injuries were described as being life-threatening, according to another tweet from police. The vehicle driver remained on the scene after the crash.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Arapahoe Avenue In Boulder Reopens After Bus Caught In Sinkhole

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The portion of the road in Boulder where an RTD bus started sinking in a water-filled sinkhole on Wednesday reopened Thursday just after 7 p.m. (credit: Boulder Police) Earlier in the day, the Boulder Police Department tweeted that westbound Arapahoe Avenue between Conestoga and Commerce remained closed during paving operations. The repaving of Westbound Arapahoe between Conestoga and Commerce is ALMOST complete and city utility crews are hoping to have at least two full lanes reopened to traffic around 5pm today. Thank you again for your patience #Boulder — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 7, 2022 Copter4 flew over the large hole on Thursday. A water main break is to blame for the sinkhole. (credit: CBS) On Wednesday afternoon, the bus was slowly submerged in the sinkhole while six passengers on board were evacuated from the bus. The bus was towed out of the sinkhole and standing water. (credit: Boulder Police) Westbound Arapahoe between Conestoga and Commerce is still closed this morning until the paving is complete. We will tweet an update when it reopens. Thank you for your patience #Boulder — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 7, 2022
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy