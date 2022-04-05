Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden Arrested In Missouri, Accused In 2 Sexual Assaults In Denver Metro Area

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A sexual assault suspect wanted in two separate incidents in Colorado has been arrested in Missouri. Demetrius Antonio Esquire Wooden was extradited and booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on Monday.

Detectives from the Sexual Assault Task Force with members from both the Commerce City Police Department and the Brighton Police Department, investigated a sexual assault that occurred in the 6000 block of Victory Way in Commerce City in September 2021. During that investigation, detectives discovered that sexual assault was related to another incident involving a different victim in Denver in June 2021.

The detectives identified Wooden, 34, of Minnesota as a suspect in both incidents. He was located and arrested on March 21 in Grandview, Missouri. He faces charges of sexual assault, second-degree assault and third-degree assault for the incident that occurred on Commerce City. He also faces charges of sexual assault for the Denver incident.

Additional Information from the Commerce City Police Department: If you have information on Wooden regarding any of these crimes, or others, you are urged to contact Detective Baez at (303) 289-8128 or the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at (303) 289-3626.

Wooden is presumed innocent until proven guilty.