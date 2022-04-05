Donald Trump Finally Admits Defeat: 'I Didn't Win the Election'
The former president made the admission he didn't win the 2020 election in an interview defending the legacy of his sole term in...www.newsweek.com
- American citizens, especially Republicans, don't embarrass yourself again, vote for anyone other than trump, the embarrassment of the Republican party and the USA ... please !
Now Today should be marked a Holiday, Trump told The Truth, first time for everything. But Why??? To help Republicans Mid Term, nah he only does to help himself and benefits from it.
I wonder 🤔 what his followers from January 6th think of this as they await sentences or sit it jail cells for Trump and his big lie?
