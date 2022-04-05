ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Finally Admits Defeat: 'I Didn't Win the Election'

By Jake Thomas
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former president made the admission he didn't win the 2020 election in an interview defending the legacy of his sole term in...

Comments / 784

~~~
3d ago

- American citizens, especially Republicans, don't embarrass yourself again, vote for anyone other than trump, the embarrassment of the Republican party and the USA ... please !

Reply(135)
218
Dog's Are The Best.
3d ago

Now Today should be marked a Holiday, Trump told The Truth, first time for everything. But Why??? To help Republicans Mid Term, nah he only does to help himself and benefits from it.

Reply(15)
124
Guest
2d ago

I wonder 🤔 what his followers from January 6th think of this as they await sentences or sit it jail cells for Trump and his big lie?

Reply(9)
81
