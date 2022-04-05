ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Find of the Day: The Quility Weighted Blanket Gave Me the Best Sleep I’ve Had All Year

By Nina Bradley
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the past few years, I’ve found it harder and harder to fall and stay asleep at night. Between stress from current events and the anxiety of daily life, I pretty much toss and turn every single night.

After doing a Google search on remedies that may help, I finally decided to try using a weighted blanket on my bed. Up until this point, I had used a small personal weighted blanket from time to time while lounging on the sofa, but I had never really thought about bringing it into my bedroom. Even though weighted blankets have been around for a few years, weighted comforters and bedsheets are still relatively new.

During my research, I came across the Quility Weighted Blanket on Amazon and decided to give it a try. This weighted blanket is one of the best-selling options on Amazon, and it has more than 42,000 ratings from Amazon customers. So is the Quility weighted blanket worth the money?

The short answer? Definitely. For our full Quility Weighted Blanket Review, read on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qcxP_0f0Qd3kA00


Buy: Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover $119.99

Quility Weighted Blanket: At a Glance

  • Even weight distribution
  • Filled with micro glass beads
  • 7-layer system that shapes to your body
  • Removable, breathable duvet cover
  • Comes in a variety of colors, sizes and weights
  • Almost always on sale via Amazon

How We Evaluated the Quility Weighted Blanket

I was excited to try this product, and I was hoping that it would in some way help with my relentless insomnia. For this review, I spent two weeks sleeping with this popular weighted blanket. For this review, I was considering a few factors: overall effectiveness, comfort, durability and price. In addition to my experience, SPY’s Site Director Timothy Werth has been using this same weighted blanket for over two years, and he was able to lend his thoughts on the durability and longevity of this product, in addition to vouching for its overall comfort. He also took a couple of photographs so that you can see what this blanket looks like in action.

The Quility Weighted Blanket is available in sizes ranging from extra-small kids’ sizes to a King size. You can also choose weights starting at 5 pounds and going up to 30. With weighted blankets, the general rule of thumb is to select a blanket that’s about 10% of your weight, although we recommend 15-20 pounds for most adults, no matter how much you weigh.

Quility Weighted Blanket: Soft, Cozy and Easy to Clean

The Quility Weighted Blanket comes filled with premium micro glass beads that evenly distribute pressure to cradle your body as you rest. If you’re using it on the couch, it covers you in a satisfying weight, and in bed, I found that it helped alleviate my tossing and turning.

Weighted blankets have been popular over the past few years. However, the Quility stands out because unlike some of the others, it comes with a removable, 100% cotton cover. Not only is this super convenient for eash washing, but it also feels more like a throw blanket than a bulky comforter. The softness and feel of the duvet are quite amazing and nothing like you’d expect from a weighted blanket.

The interior is full of micro glass beads, which are packed into small sections. This helps evenly distribute the beads for a uniform and cozy distribution, while the seven-layer composition of the blanket shapes to your body for restful comfort.

It’s offered in various colors, sizes, and weights so you can choose what works best for you. Quliity recommends selecting a weight around 10-14% of your body weight for best results.

Am I Actually Sleeping Better?

I was super excited when it arrived. I immediately put it on top of my bed, layering it over my sheets and under my comforter, which is super lightweight. Although it took a little getting used to since I’m accustomed to sleeping under a fluffy, lightweight comforter, my first night of sleep with the Quility was a success. Not being able to move freely took me by surprise for the first few minutes, but once settled in, it made me feel comfortable and snug, almost like being hugged in a gentle yet cozy way. I noticed that I tossed and turned significantly less than I had in the past and don’t remember waking up throughout the night.

For the first time in a long time, I had slept through the night without interruption. I cannot tell you how much of a wonderful discovery this was. I have finally found a way to combat my sleepless nights.


Buy: Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover $119.99

Best Feature: This Blanket Lasts Forever

Comfort is probably the most important feature when selecting a weighted blanket, and this product is definitely comfortable. However, that’s actually not the most important feature, in our experience. This weighted blanket will last for years with virtually no wear and tear, at least according to our Site Director, who has been using this product on a daily basis for over two years. The cover has held up with virtually no pilling or noticeable wear and tear, and because it’s easy to remove the cover, it’s also easy to keep clean. Every few months you may want to “fluff” the blanket to more evenly distribute the micro bead filling, but that’s a minor con.

Overall, we would rate this 10/10 on longevity. And considering that this blanket is also more affordable than weighted blankets from brands like Casper and Bearaby, that’s a seriously good value.

Quility Weighted Blanket Review: The Sleep Test

Aside from getting a good night’s rest, what I love most about the Quility is the soft duvet that covers the weighted insert. Because of this, it’s super easy to remove the cover and clean it in the washing machine. Having both pieces as a set is a huge plus since many weighted blankets come with just the blanket itself, which is hard to launder.

I also was pleasantly surprised that these two pieces came pre-assembled. There was no tugging and stuffing to get the insert inside of the duvet cover (one of my least favorite things about duvet covers and inserts).

Since it’s large enough to cover my entire queen-sized bed, my husband also had the advantage of testing it out with me (I call these partner perks). And although he typically has no issues sleeping, he said he found great comfort in it and enjoys snuggling into it at night just as much as I do.

After a few days, the insert tends to start shifting towards the bottom but it’s nothing a little readjustment can’t handle. I would also rate it highly on temperature regulation, as we didn’t get overheated when sleeping underneath this blanket for hours on end.

Since my bedding is mostly white at all times, I was able to choose the ivory blanket cover, which I love. Customers can choose from a variety of colors, and I was happy that I was able to select something that fits into my desired color palette.

Despite all these great features, the Quility is surprisingly affordable. It runs between $50 and $160, which is great for a full-sized weighted blanket of this quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C65MB_0f0Qd3kA00

The Verdict: An Affordable Weighted Blanket That’s Worth Twice as Much

So, Should You Buy It?

Yes, absolutely!

We’re not the only ones who have fallen in love with this popular Amazon product. Over the years, this blanket has earned 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, which use terms like “blown away” and “amazing” to describe its powers. A semi-permanent coupon is also available on the Amazon product page (not available for all sizes). The Queen size Quility costs just $199.99, but a 10% discount coupon brings the price down to $107.

It’s comfort and attractive price point makes this one of the best weighted blankets on the market.

Pros:

  • Soft, comfortable, and breathable duvet cover
  • Comes in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and weights
  • Duvet cover can be machine washed
  • Less expensive than competitors

Cons:

  • Sometimes needs to be fluffed to redistribute micro glass beads
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LO85G_0f0Qd3kA00


Buy: Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover $119.99

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 21 Best Carpet Cleaners for Getting Stubborn Stains Out of Your Rugs and Carpets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. The right rug or carpet can really tie a room together. But an ugly, noticeable stain on a rug can really make the whole look fall apart. By being prepared with one of the best carpet cleaners, you’ll always have everything you need to eliminate stains before they become a permanent, attention-stealing and potentially stinky problem. The best carpet cleaner solutions are numerous and easy to find these days. Most often, they work using...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Searching for a New Bed? Here Are the Best Places To Buy a Mattress Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. When you consider the average person may spend around half their life in bed, the importance of making it a comfortable place to chill out, rest and get a good night’s sleep cannot be overstated. Key elements include pleasant surroundings, a solid bed foundation and a comfortable set of sheets. But it’s perhaps your mattress choice that is most pivotal in this equation. To help you find the best mattress for your individual...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Top 11 Saturday Amazon Deals: $17 Drill Bush Sets Plus $50 Kindles for a Limited Time (Yes, Really)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on heating and cold packs for sore muscles, and a lightning Deal on a set of brush and scrubber attachments for your power drill that you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. Yesterday we got things...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spy Com#Google#Soft Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Longevity
InsideHook

Shop Discounted Duvets, Bedsheets and More at Gravity Blankets

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. It’s easy to forget the importance of comfortable bedding when we place so much emphasis on other sleep habits. When experts tell us to put away our phones, seal out light and limit caffeine before bed, they fail to recognize the significance of supportive linens. But this is where Gravity Blankets comes in. The brand makes some of our favorite sleep essentials, including weighted blankets, duvet covers and bedsheets. And right now, you can pick up a bunch of Gravity’s offerings for 20% off through March 31.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

We found can't-miss deals on outdoor furniture and accessories, starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy