Amazon Find of the Day: The Quility Weighted Blanket Gave Me the Best Sleep I’ve Had All Year

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the past few years, I’ve found it harder and harder to fall and stay asleep at night. Between stress from current events and the anxiety of daily life, I pretty much toss and turn every single night.

After doing a Google search on remedies that may help, I finally decided to try using a weighted blanket on my bed. Up until this point, I had used a small personal weighted blanket from time to time while lounging on the sofa, but I had never really thought about bringing it into my bedroom. Even though weighted blankets have been around for a few years, weighted comforters and bedsheets are still relatively new.

During my research, I came across the Quility Weighted Blanket on Amazon and decided to give it a try. This weighted blanket is one of the best-selling options on Amazon, and it has more than 42,000 ratings from Amazon customers. So is the Quility weighted blanket worth the money?

The short answer? Definitely. For our full Quility Weighted Blanket Review, read on.



Buy: Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover $119.99



Quility Weighted Blanket: At a Glance

Even weight distribution

Filled with micro glass beads

7-layer system that shapes to your body

Removable, breathable duvet cover

Comes in a variety of colors, sizes and weights

Almost always on sale via Amazon

How We Evaluated the Quility Weighted Blanket

I was excited to try this product, and I was hoping that it would in some way help with my relentless insomnia. For this review, I spent two weeks sleeping with this popular weighted blanket. For this review, I was considering a few factors: overall effectiveness, comfort, durability and price. In addition to my experience, SPY’s Site Director Timothy Werth has been using this same weighted blanket for over two years, and he was able to lend his thoughts on the durability and longevity of this product, in addition to vouching for its overall comfort. He also took a couple of photographs so that you can see what this blanket looks like in action.

The Quility Weighted Blanket is available in sizes ranging from extra-small kids’ sizes to a King size. You can also choose weights starting at 5 pounds and going up to 30. With weighted blankets, the general rule of thumb is to select a blanket that’s about 10% of your weight, although we recommend 15-20 pounds for most adults, no matter how much you weigh.

Quility Weighted Blanket: Soft, Cozy and Easy to Clean

The Quility Weighted Blanket comes filled with premium micro glass beads that evenly distribute pressure to cradle your body as you rest. If you’re using it on the couch, it covers you in a satisfying weight, and in bed, I found that it helped alleviate my tossing and turning.

Weighted blankets have been popular over the past few years. However, the Quility stands out because unlike some of the others, it comes with a removable, 100% cotton cover. Not only is this super convenient for eash washing, but it also feels more like a throw blanket than a bulky comforter. The softness and feel of the duvet are quite amazing and nothing like you’d expect from a weighted blanket.

The interior is full of micro glass beads, which are packed into small sections. This helps evenly distribute the beads for a uniform and cozy distribution, while the seven-layer composition of the blanket shapes to your body for restful comfort.

It’s offered in various colors, sizes, and weights so you can choose what works best for you. Quliity recommends selecting a weight around 10-14% of your body weight for best results.

Am I Actually Sleeping Better?

I was super excited when it arrived. I immediately put it on top of my bed, layering it over my sheets and under my comforter, which is super lightweight. Although it took a little getting used to since I’m accustomed to sleeping under a fluffy, lightweight comforter, my first night of sleep with the Quility was a success. Not being able to move freely took me by surprise for the first few minutes, but once settled in, it made me feel comfortable and snug, almost like being hugged in a gentle yet cozy way. I noticed that I tossed and turned significantly less than I had in the past and don’t remember waking up throughout the night.

For the first time in a long time, I had slept through the night without interruption. I cannot tell you how much of a wonderful discovery this was. I have finally found a way to combat my sleepless nights.



Buy: Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover $119.99



Best Feature: This Blanket Lasts Forever

Comfort is probably the most important feature when selecting a weighted blanket, and this product is definitely comfortable. However, that’s actually not the most important feature, in our experience. This weighted blanket will last for years with virtually no wear and tear, at least according to our Site Director, who has been using this product on a daily basis for over two years. The cover has held up with virtually no pilling or noticeable wear and tear, and because it’s easy to remove the cover, it’s also easy to keep clean. Every few months you may want to “fluff” the blanket to more evenly distribute the micro bead filling, but that’s a minor con.

Overall, we would rate this 10/10 on longevity. And considering that this blanket is also more affordable than weighted blankets from brands like Casper and Bearaby, that’s a seriously good value.

Quility Weighted Blanket Review: The Sleep Test

Aside from getting a good night’s rest, what I love most about the Quility is the soft duvet that covers the weighted insert. Because of this, it’s super easy to remove the cover and clean it in the washing machine. Having both pieces as a set is a huge plus since many weighted blankets come with just the blanket itself, which is hard to launder.

I also was pleasantly surprised that these two pieces came pre-assembled. There was no tugging and stuffing to get the insert inside of the duvet cover (one of my least favorite things about duvet covers and inserts).

Since it’s large enough to cover my entire queen-sized bed, my husband also had the advantage of testing it out with me (I call these partner perks). And although he typically has no issues sleeping, he said he found great comfort in it and enjoys snuggling into it at night just as much as I do.

After a few days, the insert tends to start shifting towards the bottom but it’s nothing a little readjustment can’t handle. I would also rate it highly on temperature regulation, as we didn’t get overheated when sleeping underneath this blanket for hours on end.

Since my bedding is mostly white at all times, I was able to choose the ivory blanket cover, which I love. Customers can choose from a variety of colors, and I was happy that I was able to select something that fits into my desired color palette.

Despite all these great features, the Quility is surprisingly affordable. It runs between $50 and $160, which is great for a full-sized weighted blanket of this quality.

The Verdict: An Affordable Weighted Blanket That’s Worth Twice as Much

So, Should You Buy It?

Yes, absolutely!

We’re not the only ones who have fallen in love with this popular Amazon product. Over the years, this blanket has earned 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, which use terms like “blown away” and “amazing” to describe its powers. A semi-permanent coupon is also available on the Amazon product page (not available for all sizes). The Queen size Quility costs just $199.99, but a 10% discount coupon brings the price down to $107.

It’s comfort and attractive price point makes this one of the best weighted blankets on the market.

Pros:

Soft, comfortable, and breathable duvet cover

Comes in a wide variety of colors, sizes, and weights

Duvet cover can be machine washed

Less expensive than competitors

Cons:

Sometimes needs to be fluffed to redistribute micro glass beads



Buy: Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover $119.99

