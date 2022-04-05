Aggies Baseball Hosts No. 10 Texas State

The Aggies attempt to continue their mid-week success on the diamond

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is still reeling from its weekend series loss at Alabama, where the team lost back-to-back games for the first time this year after winning the opener. But success has come in mid-week games this season, as the Aggies have won all but one.

On Tuesday, A&M faces a top-10 team for the second Tuesday in a row, as they host No. 10 Texas State. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies (16-11, 4-5 SEC) best Texas last Tuesday in Austin 12-9 to continue their strong midi-week play. The lone A&M loss came in March to the University of Houston.

Texas State (23-6, 8-1 SBC) lost to Sam Houston last Tuesday but swept Appalachian State in its weekend series.

Jack Moss leads the Aggies at the plate, hitting .379, while also jacking three home runs, a triple, and six doubles. Moss has added 22 RBI and 20 runs scored. Dylan Rock is second on the club with a .347 average to go along with seven home runs, and seven doubles. Rock has contributed 22 RBI and 24 runs. As a team, the Aggies are batting .280.

The Aggies' normal mid-week starter, Khristian Curtis, is out for the season after surgery, so left-hander Will Johnson (0-1, 5.73) gets his first start with A&M. As a team, the Aggies have an ERA of 4.56 and opposing teams are batting .256.

The Bobcats hit .285 as a team, while Dalton Shuffield leads all batters with a .369 average to go along with six home runs, three triples, and eight doubles. Justin Thompson is the only other player for Texas State who is batting over .300 at .330, with three home runs and five doubles.

The Texas State's pitching staff's team ERA is 3.59, and it's holding opposing team's hitters to just .218. Trevis Sundgren (2-3, 6.33) takes the mound against the Aggies on Tuesday.

The game can be streamed on the ESPN app.

