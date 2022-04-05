ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Hand sanitizer recalled due to presence of toxic chemicals

By Kim Yonick, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdjOo_0f0Qc4jW00

( WFXR ) – Two hand sanitizer products with Disney branding are being recalled because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the presence of benzene and methanol, two toxic chemical compounds.

The products impacted are a Mickey Mouse hand sanitizer and two colors of The Mandalorian hand sanitizers with Baby Yoda on the packaging (see pictures below).

Exposures to large quantities of benzene, whether it’s through inhalation, orally, or through the skin, can result in cancers such as leukemia and other blood disorders.

Pfizer recalls 3 types of blood pressure medicine

People exposed to large amounts of methanol can experience nausea, vomiting, headaches, blurry vision, coma, seizures, blindness, damage to the central nervous system, or even death.

The FDA said anyone who ingests the hand sanitizers – whether intentionally or not – could suffer methanol poisoning.

Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc., which imported the hand sanitizers to the U.S., said the products impacted by this recall were manufactured between April and May 2020. The company said the affected lots were already taken off store shelves in April 2021 for other “unrelated commercial reasons.”

Below are the products that are impacted:

Product MFG Lot # EXPIRE DATE NDC #
Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20D21 6/30/2022 74530-013-02
The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue/green color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20E21 9/30/2022
74530-012-02
Data from FDA
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rN8P8_0f0Qc4jW00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSxtX_0f0Qc4jW00
The Mandolorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% are being recalled. (Photos courtesy: FDA)

If you have these hand sanitizers, you should stop using them immediately and throw them away.

Those who would like to request a refund or have questions regarding the recall can contact Best Brand here . If you are experiencing any problems related to using this product you are asked to contact your doctor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toxic Alcohol#Hand Sanitizer#Alcohol Poisoning#Chemicals#Mfg Lot#Ndc#Ethyl Alcohol 68
ValleyCentral

Moisturizer recalled due to presence of bacteria

CINCINATTI, Ohio (ValleyCentral) — Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Kao USA is asking for consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. moisturizer products to check if its part of the recall. According to an announcement by the FDA, “select units of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer could […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX31 Denver

State leaders to address rising fentanyl deaths in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — Thursday morning, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado and Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will address the state’s rising number of fentanyl deaths. State leaders are expected to highlight the efforts being taken at the federal and state level to hold distributors accountable. FOX31 is livestreaming this […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Disney
Popculture

Gummies Recalled 'Due to Injury Hazard'

It's time to check the medicine cabinet because a popular brand of immune support supplement gummies has just been recalled. Reckitt on March 16 issued a voluntary recall of nearly 4 million units of Airborne Gummies after it was found they pose a possible "injury hazard" to consumers. The recall...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Toy recalled due to choking hazard

Toy company recalls item due to choking and suffocation hazard. Crate and Barrel recalling this toy due to possible choking and suffocation hazard. There has been six reports of broken or unscrewed maracas with Crate and Barrell’s musical set. “Be the band Music Sets“. There has been no...
ELECTRONICS
KSAT 12

Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ still in many food wrappers, new tests find

SAN ANTONIO – Many of the wrappers and packaging for the takeout or fast food you eat contain potentially dangerous PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, according to a new Consumer Reports investigation. What are known as “forever chemicals” were found in food packaging, including paper bags for fries, wrappers...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WTVM

Thousands of toddler walkers recalled due to choking hazard

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for more than 17,000 wooden activity walkers for toddlers that were sold in the U.S. and Canada. Wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach in small pieces from B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers and pose a choking hazard to young children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
HEALTH
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy