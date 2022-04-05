ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Zoos hiding birds as avian flu spreads in North America

By JOSH FUNK Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Zoos across North America are moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife as they try to protect them from the highly contagious and potentially deadly avian influenza.

Penguins may be the only birds visitors to many zoos can see right now, because they already are kept inside and usually protected behind glass in their exhibits, making it harder for the bird flu to reach them.

Nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus, and zoos are working hard to prevent any of their birds from meeting the same fate. It would be especially upsetting for zoos to have to kill any of the endangered or threatened species in their care.

“It would be extremely devastating,” said Maria Franke, who is the manager of welfare science at Toronto Zoo, which has less than two dozen Loggerhead Shrike songbirds that it’s breeding with the hope of reintroducing them into the wild. “We take amazing care and the welfare and well being of our animals is the utmost importance. There’s a lot of staff that has close connections with the animals that they care for here at the zoo.”

Toronto Zoo workers are adding roofs to some outdoor bird exhibits and double-checking the mesh surrounding enclosures to ensure it will keep wild birds out.

Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.

So far, no outbreaks have been reported at zoos, but there have been wild birds found dead that had the flu. For example, a wild duck that died in a behind-the-scenes area of the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, after tornadoes last month tested positive, zoo spokesman Ryan Bickel said.

Most of the steps zoos are taking are designed to prevent contact between wild birds and zoo animals. In some places, officials are requiring employees to change into clean boots and don protective gear before entering bird areas.

When bird flu cases are found in poultry, officials order the entire flock to be killed because the virus is so contagious. However, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated that zoos might be able to avoid that by isolating infected birds and possibly euthanizing a small number of them.

Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, said she is optimistic after talking with state and federal regulators.

“They all agree that ordering us to depopulate a large part of our collection would be the absolute last-ditch effort. So they’re really interested in working with us to see what we can do to make sure that we’re not going to spread the disease while also being able to take care of our birds and not have to euthanize,” Woodhouse said.

Among the precautions zoos are taking is to keep birds in smaller groups so that if a case is found, only a few would be affected. The USDA and state veterinarians would make the final decision about which birds had to be killed.

“Euthanasia is really the only way to keep it from spreading,” said Luis Padilla, who is vice president of animal collections at the Saint Louis Zoo. “That’s why we have so many of these very proactive measures in place.”

The National Aviary in Pittsburgh — the nation’s largest —- is providing individual health checks for each of its roughly 500 birds. Many already live in large glass enclosures or outdoor habitats where they don’t have direct exposure to wildlife, said Dr. Pilar Fish, the aviary’s senior director of veterinary medicine and zoological advancement.

Kansas City Zoo CEO Sean Putney said he’s heard a few complaints from visitors, but most people seem OK with not getting to see some birds. “I think our guests understand that we have what’s in the best interests of the animals in mind when we make these decisions even though they can’t get to see them,” Putney said.

Officials emphasize that bird flu doesn’t jeopardize the safety of meat or eggs or represent a significant risk to human health. No infected birds are allowed into the food supply, and properly cooking poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses. No human cases have been found in the U.S., according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Outdoor Life

Avian Flu Spreads Across Southeastern U.S. and Beyond, Killing Hundreds of Wild Birds Along the Atlantic Flyway

Avian flu is on the rise across the southeastern U.S. The highly contagious disease has already killed hundreds of wild birds along the Atlantic Flyway, and it is now spreading to other regions of the country. The latest reports come out of North Carolina and Florida, where wildlife officials are seeing an uptick in the number of infected birds.
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
natureworldnews.com

Avian Flu Strikes in Many States, Killing 4 Wild Birds in North Carolina

Nature conservation scientists in North Carolina officially announced that the avian flu has killed creatures in four different states and cities. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Advisory board informed the general public that the Wake County together with the other three different coastal regions metro areas have just now flagged up the very initial recorded migratory bird fatalities.
NBC Chicago

DNR Confirms Avian Flu in Wild Birds in 3 Michigan Counties

Avian influenza has been confirmed in wild birds found in three southeastern Michigan counties, the state Department of Natural Resources says. The DNR announced Thursday that highly pathogenic avian influenza had been detected in free-ranging Canada geese and tundra swans from St. Clair County, in snowy owls from Macomb County and in a mute swan from Monroe County.
US News and World Report

Birds at Animal Sanctuary Euthanized Due to Avian Flu

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Dozens of birds at an animal sanctuary in New Hampshire were euthanized after an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian flu strain. WMUR-TV reports state officials said it's the first confirmed diagnosis of the strain in domestic birds in New Hampshire, and the owners of Pumpkin Wall Farm animal sanctuary in Derry said they’re devastated. State workers were at the animal sanctuary Friday euthanizing what the owners estimated to be about 80 of their birds.
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo takes precautions to protect its birds from avian flu

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The Seneca Park Zoo is taking precautions to protect some of its birds from the avian flu, which scientists have recently detected in New York State. The zoo is taking precautions by moving some of its typically outdoor birds inside and will monitor flu detections in the state, according to Communications Coordinator Donato DiRenzo.
WITN

State Department of Agriculture warns bird owners of Avian flu

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is extending a strong recommendation to bird owners to stay alert for the threat of the Avian flu. Veterinarian Dr. Mike Martin urges owners of poultry to continue biosecurity measures, such as keeping birds enclosed/indoors if possible.
The Baltimore Sun

Penguins, flamingos among the birds taken off-exhibit at the Maryland Zoo over avian flu fears

Pelicans, penguins, swans and storks were among the birds taken off-exhibit Tuesday morning at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore over worries about the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus has been detected on farms in Cecil and Queen Anne’s counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, according to the state’s Department of Agriculture. It can spread from wildfowl to domestic flocks ...
Sun Chronicle

Bird flu closes Rainforest Exhibit at Capron Park Zoo in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — Now that coronavirus seems to be on the wane, there’s another virus to worry about — avian influenza. The disease rarely affects humans, just birds, but humans can transmit it to birds. And that’s why the Rainforest Exhibit at Capron Park Zoo has closed for an indefinite period.
