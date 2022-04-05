ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Proud Boys leader pleads not guilty to Jan. 6 charges

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQwvV_0f0Qbij000
Capitol Riot Proud Boys FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a rally in Portland, Ore., Sept. 26, 2020. Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File) (Allison Dinner)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, prosecutors say Tarrio organized encrypted chats with Proud Boys members in the weeks before the attack, had a 42-second phone call with another member of the group in the building during the insurrection and took credit for the chaos at the Capitol.

Police had arrested Tarrio in Washington two days before the riot and charged him with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December 2020. The day before the Capitol was attacked, a judge ordered Tarrio to stay out of Washington.

Tarrio’s indictment said that instead of staying out of town, he met with Oath Keepers founder and leader Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes and others in an underground parking garage for about 30 minutes on Jan. 5.

His lawyers have said the evidence against Tarrio was weak and relies mostly on text messages and social media.

A judge has postponed the May 18 trial for Tarrio and five others affiliated with the far-right group.

Prosecutors sought the postponement to give them more time to assess and share with opposing lawyers new information gathered in the investigation. Some defendants in the case agreed with the postponement request.

A new trial date is expected to be picked during an April 21 hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Former WV lawmaker pleads guilty in federal Jan. 6 riot case

WASHINGTON (WTRF) — Former West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans plead guilty to one charge related to the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building in Washington. Evans plead guilty Friday to one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and one count of violent entry and […]
ADVOCACY
Marietta Daily Journal

Miami judge orders Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio to remain behind bars as he faces Jan. 6 charges

MIAMI — Enrique Tarrio, the high-profile leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, appeared subdued in Miami federal court Tuesday as a magistrate judge ordered that he remain behind bars before his trial on charges of plotting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building to stop Congress’ certification of the presidential election.
MIAMI, FL
Axios

Proud Boys leader denied bond ahead of trial

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, will remain jailed ahead of his pending trial related to his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, his lawyer said Tuesday. Why it matters: Tarrio, who allegedly orchestrated the right-wing extremist group's movements during the breach of the U.S. Capitol,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
SFGate

Exclusive: Jan. 6 Committee ‘Locked In’ on Proud Boys

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building has been examining the role far-right militant groups played in efforts to overturn President Trump’s election loss and the violence that erupted that day. As part of the investigation, the committee has obtained footage of Proud Boys leaders — including four minutes that may contain audio of a key meeting — and testimony linking the right-wing group First Amendment Praetorian to the organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally on the White House Ellipse, where Trump urged the crowd to “fight like hell” as his defeat was being certified at the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kait 8

Arkansas man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A Heber Springs man pleaded guilty Thursday to his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. When he is sentenced on July...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fentanyl-related ‘mass-overdose’ events prompt nationwide warning by DEA

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sounding the alarm after at least seven U.S. cities have reported recent fentanyl-related mass-overdose events. “Fentanyl is killing Americans at an unprecedented rate,” DEA Administrator Anne Milgram stated in a Wednesday letter to federal, state and local law enforcement, warning of the spike in fentanyl-related incidents.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Monroe News

Kemp charged with 2 felonies, 2 misdemeanors

A member of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is facing four charges related to the possible misuse of federal grant money. Capt. Jeff Kemp was arraigned Friday on two felony counts of malfeasance, and two misdemeanor charges of obtaining money under false pretenses in the court of First District Judge William Paul Nichols. His attorney, William Godfroy of Monroe, entered a not guilty plea on all charges on behalf of his client.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Ap#Oath Keepers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Test taker gets prison; coach convicted in admissions scam

BOSTON — (AP) — A former Florida prep school administrator was sentenced to federal prison and a decorated water polo coach at the University of Southern California was swiftly convicted by a jury in a busy Friday in Boston federal court in the long running college admissions bribery scandal.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — A jury on Friday acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a stunning defeat for the government after a weekslong trial that centered on a remarkable FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

3 White Supremacist gang members sentenced in racketeering enterprise

TULSA, Okla. — Three Universal Aryan Brotherhood (UAB) gang members were sentenced this week in federal court for conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise that committed acts of murder, kidnapping, the trafficking of methamphetamine and firearms, money laundering, assault, and robbery throughout the State of Oklahoma, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Under increasing pressure from lawmakers, the head of the Louisiana State Police put his second-in-command on leave Friday while he faces an internal probe into the erasing of his cellphone data amid the investigation into the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy