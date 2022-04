——— The high school had a vacation last Monday on account of smokey stoves. An event of unusual interest will occur at the Episcopal church on April 1st. The Rev. W.H. Stewart of Austin will be advanced to the priesthood by Bishop Leonard. The Rev. John Dawson will present the candidate, and he and Mr. Mercer will join with the Bishop in the laying-on-of-hands. This is one of the most beautiful of all the beautiful services of the Episcopal church and our readers will do well to arrange so as to be on hand at this service. The service will not be long. Bishop Leonard will preach the sermon.

