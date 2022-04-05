China's Lockdown Hurts Global Tourism, Says Harteveldt

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.British Airways has cancelled 74 flights on Thursday, 20 more than the previous day.British Airways...

