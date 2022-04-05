ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China's Lockdown Hurts Global Tourism, Says Harteveldt

Bloomberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry Harteveldt, Atmosphere Research Group president, talks...

www.bloomberg.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
WHYY

A surge in COVID-19 spurs new lockdowns in China’s cities

The entire Chinese province of Jilin is under lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge across the country. Jilin’s daily case counts topped 4,067 on Monday alone, leaving health officials scrambling to catch up to the highly transmissible omicron variant. China is combatting the highest level of COVID-19 cases ever, with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Chinese airline grounds all its Boeing 737-800s after 132 died in death plunge: Passenger jet went into sudden terrifying 350mph, 30,000ft dive and smashed into mountainside in China killing all people onboard

A Chinese airline has grounded all of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft today after 132 people died when their passenger jet crashed in China this morning after suddenly nose-diving and plummeting 30,000ft in two minutes an hitting the ground at 350mph. State media reported all 737-800s in China Eastern's fleet were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

How the plane in China went from cruising altitude to disaster

Flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to the port city of Guangzhou on March 21 when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing all 132 people onboard. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
ACCIDENTS
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

China Eastern Airlines seeks U.S. approval to shift New York-Shanghai flights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China Eastern Airlines Corp on Wednesday asked the U.S. Transportation Department for approval to temporarily shift New York to Shanghai flights over COVID-19 measures. The carrier said because of “evolving coronavirus pandemic control measures in the Shanghai region, China Eastern has been instructed” by Chinese aviation officials “to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.British Airways has cancelled 74 flights on Thursday, 20 more than the previous day.British Airways...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bloomberg

China Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000

China added more than 13,000 new Covid-19 infections with state media reporting a case infected with a new subtype of the omicron variant. The new iteration of the virus, isolated from a mild Covid-19 patient in a city less than 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Shanghai, evolves from the BA.1.1 branch of the omicron variant, Global Times reported, citing sequencing data from local health authorities. The report said the subtype doesn’t match other coronavirus that’s causing Covid in China nor those submitted to GISAID, where scientists around the world share the coronavirus they sequenced as a way to monitor mutations.
PUBLIC HEALTH

