ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Man charged in connection to dumpster fire in northeast El Paso

By David Gonzalez
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas – A 57-year-old man was arrested after investigators said he set fire to a dumpster in an alley behind the 8900 block of Roberts Drive in northeast El Paso. According to the El Paso Fire Marshal's office, Edward Darren Hunter...

kvia.com

Comments / 1

Related
KVIA

Two men arrested for stabbing man police say tried to defend central El Paso bartender

EL PASO, Texas - A 26-year-old El Paso man is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a stabbing at a central El Paso bar on March 9. Police say it happened at 11 p.m. at Dewey's Corner Pub when a group got aggressive towards a bartender. Police say 19-year-old William Shukitt defended the bartender and was reportedly stabbed by Marc Anthony Olivares.
EL PASO, TX
WREG

Man charged after hiding rifle in dumpster, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing multiple charges after police found him hiding a rifle in a dumpster after they tried to conduct a traffic stop. According to Memphis Police, officers were in the area of Raleigh Lagrange and Elmore Road Thursday when they saw a Nissan Maxima with dark tinted windows and a tinted […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Dumpster#Murder#Chit#Democrat
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Robbery at Northeast El Paso gas station, no arrests

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is investigating a robbery off Dyer Street early Tuesday morning. EPPD dispatch reported the robbery call came about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at a Circle K gas station at 9497 Dyer St. According to the latest information, police is still looking for the suspect. There […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Temporary overnight water shut off in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso water will temporarily shut off water service on Tuesday, March 15 around 11:30 p.m. The shutoff is expected to last until about 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 16. Customers will not have water service during that time. Crews are working to remove and replace...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Armed man barricaded with 3 children in East El Paso surrenders to police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A SWAT stand-off in East El Paso, near Hanks High School ends with a man arrested, who is now facing several charges. The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the man as 42-year-old Jose Francisco Diaz. Authorities said he barricaded himself with three children, a 13-year-old boy along with an […]
EL PASO, TX
Scrubs Magazine

Surgeon Found “Partially Buried” After Vanishing on a Hike

Dr. Kelsey A. Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, was last seen on March 30 after she failed to return from a hike near the Potato River Falls area, around 280 miles away from her home in Middleton, WI. According...
MIDDLETON, WI
KVIA

Apartment complex fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso fire department is responding to an apartment fire at 3800 Truman in west El Paso. This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy