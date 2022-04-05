ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

‘I saw it coming’: Elmore County sees 11 miles of damage in Tuesday storm

By CLIFF WILLIAMS Staff Writer
tallasseetribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmore County has a recent history with tornadoes — 2011 and 2019. Thanks to Tuesday's strong storms, now the county can mark April 4, 2022 in the books as well. Lacey Funderburk has been a part of two stormy days. Her home on Neman Road in Claud was damaged...

www.tallasseetribune.com

Comments / 2

Related
WKRG News 5

VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A tornado touched down late Tuesday night in Baldwin County, and a WKRG News 5 viewer caught it on camera. Blake Salter shared this video and photo with us from an area between Foley and Summerdale. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams was in the area after the stormed moved through. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallassee, AL
City
Millbrook, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Kent, AL
Elmore County, AL
Government
County
Elmore County, AL
City
Wetumpka, AL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Saw It#Tornado Warning#National Weather Service#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Tribune Newsletters
CBS42.com

WEATHER AWARE: Tornado Watch remains in effect for several counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Storms have begun moving through Alabama Tuesday afternoon and the CBS 42 Storm Team has you covered on all of the latest weather events throughout central Alabama. Several counties across West Alabama are under a TORNADO WATCH until 7 p.m., and counties in Central Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues today, but so does the wind & below normal temperatures. Highs will only reach the middle 60s with wind gusts up to 35mph. Because of the strong winds and very low humidity, a FIRE WEATHER WARNING has been issued for South Mississippi. Please avoid outdoor burning. The Mississippi Braves start their first […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WKRG News 5

Tracking storm damage in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. We’re keeping track of damage reports here. 1:52 p.m.: Five homes have received minor damage from this morning’s storm in Coffeeville. Some issues include shingle issues flashing issues All […]
COFFEEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WSFA

Storms leave damage in south Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that Tuesday’s storms have passed, those dealing with damage are working to clear debris from their homes. Damage reports have been coming in all day from across central and south Alabama. Assessments are underway in multiple counties, including Montgomery County. Damage in the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: Rain stops, skies clear in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia. The skies have cleared in the metro Atlanta area. Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The sun should burn through the crowds by midday but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
ATLANTA, GA
WJHG-TV

School closures for severe weather Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - School closures due to severe weather Tuesday are:. Good evening. This is a message from your Superintendent, Mr. Russell Hughes. After consulting with local weather expert, we are canceling all Walton County schools for tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5th, due to severe weather. Closures include students and staff. Extra-curricular activities and SPICE will also be canceled. Walton County School District will continue their collaborations with local experts to monitor the weather. Please continue to check our district and schools’ media platforms. Stay safe.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Alabama power outages: Tracking severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Severe weather moved through the WKRG News 5 viewing area on Tuesday, April 5, bringing with it tornadic activity and damaging winds. That kind of weather means power outages as winds tear down power lines. We’re keeping track of power outages in Alabama with the Alabama Power outage map. 1:55 PM: […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Traffic accident kills one in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, a Prattville man died after a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). On April 4, 2022, around 10:48 p.m., the vehicle crash claimed the life of Terance R. Whitfield, 29, from Prattville, Alabama. Whitfield was fatally injured after his 2007 Buick Lucerne crossed over […]
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy