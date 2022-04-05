ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Mid-Michigan high schooler pushing to stop balloon releases

WNEM
 3 days ago

Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday evening, April 5. Dry days have become so valuable between our many rounds of showers over the last few weeks, and today we experienced one of those breaks. Mid-Michigan high schooler pushing to stop balloon releases.

www.wnem.com

WILX-TV

More potholes are popping up on Mid-Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If it seems like you’re dodging more potholes this year, it’s because you are. The Michigan Department of Transportation said it’s getting more complaints this year than ever before. And MDOT crews are out filling potholes like these just as fast as they...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan universities re-think strategy as enrollment steadily declines

Mich. (WNEM)- Enrollment at local universities is steadily declining year after year. While the pandemic didn’t help boost admission rates, Michigan and Midwest schools at large were seeing a downward trend going back before COVID-19. Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State University are seeing a downward trend over the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

First Warn 5: Tuesday evening, April 5

Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday evening, April 5. The environmental problem of balloon debris has been in the spotlight in recent months thanks to the efforts of a Michigan high schooler. Bay City Public Schools looking at potential change in transportation for students. Updated: 5...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw doctor starting foundation to help those suffering in Ukraine

The environmental problem of balloon debris has been in the spotlight in recent months thanks to the efforts of a Michigan high schooler. Bay City Public Schools looking at potential change in transportation for students.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Dog who chewed off her leg to escape adopted by Illinois couple

The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 7. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan family helping children, families in Ukraine

Leaders in Mt. Pleasant are planning to trap and neuter stray cats living throughout the city. March madness is here and while players take the court, gamblers are getting their wagers ready. Trash left scattered on sidewalks following Greta Van Fleet concert. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Trash and clothing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WLTX.com

Local high schooler turns trash into cash to save for STEM trip

CHAPIN, S.C. — Morgan Murphy is a sophomore at Chapin High School, raising money to go to Europe by cleaning up her community. "I thought that it would be a good idea to have a fundraiser... I could pick up the trash, help the community and hopefully get a few dollars," Murphy said.
CHAPIN, SC
Omaha.com

High schoolers hope to dispel 'period poverty' at upcoming 5K in Omaha

Five Omaha high schoolers are working to increase access to feminine hygiene products and reduce the stigma that surrounds menstruation. People are reluctant to discuss the subject, they say, but there is nothing to be ashamed of. Organizers of the first Girl Up Nebraska 5K are collecting feminine hygiene products...
OMAHA, NE
WNEM

TV5 news update: Monday morning, April 4

One local mother needs her community’s help in finding a new kidney, after Lupus took away her own, and her first transplant failed. Our top stories tonight---family and friends gathered to remember Alicia Jackson--Skaggs at a Flint Township Golden Corral, April is Donate Life Month, encouraging organ donor registration and possibly, donation, and a Flint man, charged in the shooting death of seven-year-old Zaniyah Burns in 2018, is returning to court.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Bird flu found in mid-Michigan birds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed that the highly contagious avian influenza has been found in the state’s wild bird population. Cases were found in Canada geese and tundra swans in St. Clair County, snowy owls from Macomb County and a mute swan in Monroe County. Avian influenza is […]
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan weather: Cooler and wetter weather this week

The best we can do for a high this upcoming week is about 50 degrees and most of the time, it will be colder than that. Our normal high for this week is near 45 degrees, so I would say we’ll average near or below that over the next 7 days. Today, we have the chance for a shower with highs near that 50 degree mark, then it’s downhill from here. Tuesday and especially Wednesday will be rainy days with highs in the lower-40s at best both days. Thursday even looks to be a struggle to reach 40 degrees and some snowflakes could mix in with the rain as well. Friday through Sunday don’t really improve, with those highs remaining in the upper-30s and 40s. Although the sun should sneak through at times, more clouds than sun are favored for the weekend. I didn’t include it in the 7-Day Forecast graphic, but there are some low rain or snow chances to watch out for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Mike Finney, former Saginaw official, dies

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Mike Finney, a former official for the city of Saginaw and a well-known businessman, has died. The Miami-Dade Beacon Council announced Finney’s death in a press release. Finney was the president and CEO of the Florida council, a role he held since 2017. Finney suffered a...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

DNR: 2 injured in Gladwin Co. ORV crash

GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM)- Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin County where two residents received serious injuries. A 23-year-old Midland County woman and a 22-year-old Saginaw County man were air lifted to Hurley Medical Center after the ORV they were operating became...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

Monroe County agriculture: La Niňa to give us cooler temps through spring

Weather: “Plant in the dust and the bins will bust” will have to wait for another year. The overall weather pattern of generally cooler and wetter conditions is forecast to continue through April. La Niňa continues in the Pacific Ocean, which means our weather for March through May is forecast to be slighter cooler than normal. The first long range forecast is calling for above normal precipitation through spring and drier than normal summer months. The all-important low soil temperature, taken at 2 inches under bare soil at the MSU Enviroweather location at Deerfield/ Blissfield has been stuck at 37ºF earlier this week. 40ºF is the benchmark for small grains, 50ºF for corn and 55ºF for soybeans.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

$1M Powerball prize remains unclaimed

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A $1 million Powerball prize remains unclaimed in Michigan. There is only one month left for the winner to claim the prize before the money goes to the state school aid fund. The winning ticket from May 5, 2021 was sold at the Warren Market, located at...
WARREN, MI
WNEM

AG Nessel attends IGNITE graduation at Genesee Co. Jail

The University of Michigan men’s hockey team brought their secret weapon with them for Thursday night’s Frozen Four in Boston. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 7. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Here's a look at some of the...
FLINT, MI

