Geary County, KS

Fire danger will be high Wednesday

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Geary County Emergency Management has announced that a cold front was forecast to move through the area Tuesday afternoon and evening, bringing...

KWCH.com

First fire danger, then rain arrives Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wind over central and eastern Kansas will pick up on Wednesday, which will help to elevate the fire concerns for the area. Strongest winds will be east of a line from Russell to Medicine Lodge. Temperatures will be quite warm statewide, with much of the state seeing 60 and 70 degree weather.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas State
Geary County, KS
KOCO

Oklahoma fire crews busy over weekend with high fire danger

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma fire crews were kept busy over the weekend with extremely high fire danger. In the metro, Oklahoma City fire crews responded to more than 650 emergency calls over the weekend. Fifty-two of the calls were grass fires or burn complaints. On Monday, crews were faced...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KELOLAND TV

Warm weather will come with a concern of fire danger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today will end up being the coldest day for at least a week. As dry conditions continue and warm temperatures return, fire danger will be elevated. As we go through this week, the combination of low humidity, above-average temperatures and any wind will create...
YANKTON, SD
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: High fire danger Sunday, rain returns Monday

The weekend is off to a beautiful start with plenty of sunshine and spring-like temperatures. This trend carries us into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the 70s as winds turn gusty leading to high grassland fire concerns. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place for many...
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Fire weather warning issued for Friday

WASHINGTON-MARSHALL-CLAY-RILEY-POTTAWATOMIE-DICKINSON-GEARY MORRIS COUNTIES. National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Friday afternoon and evening due to strong winds and low relative humidity that is anticipated. Wind is forecast at 15-25 mph with gusts of 30-35 mph. Humidity will be 17-23 percent Friday afternoon. Any fires that develop...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Update: Mobile home abandoned in middle of Kansas road

LABETTE COUNTY—Authorities working to determine who left a mobile home on a rural Kansas road have identified the owner. The Labette County Sheriff reported late Wednesday they located the owner. The sheriff also thanked all of their social media friends for help. The sheriff's office did not report who...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Firefighters respond to a pair of fires near I-70

Geary County Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges tells JC Post that multiple agencies sent assistance to combat a pair of fires near I-70, one on Government Hill near the 301 exit and another farther east near the 307 McDowell Creek Road exit. There were no injuries and as of Friday evening no major building damage had been reported.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Red Flag and Freeze warnings will be in effect

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon through 8 PM Friday. Fires may rapidly spread due to gusty northwest winds and very dry conditions. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph gusting up to 35 mph could occur with relative humidity as low as 18% expected Friday afternoon. A...
ENVIRONMENT
JC Post

March 2022 weather summary

While it may not continue on into April and May, it was a great relief to have above normal precipitation for the area in March. After four consecutive months of below normal precipitation, having a month that was nearly 50% above normal was a true blessing. Other than that, March was pretty much “normal”.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Grass fire consumes hundreds of acres in Riley County

Riley County Fire District #1 on Thursday via social media on the County Facebook page updated the information on the Carlson Road area fire that occurred in northern part of the county on Wednesday. An estimated 2,000 acres burned but no one was injured, no livestock were lost and no...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
