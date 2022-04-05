Fred Upton says he will not run for Congress again

State Representative Matt Dowling (R-51) announced Thursday that he will be running for re-election in the 51st House District. “The challenges we face recovering from the pandemic and the liberal overreach that occurred during it require consistent conservative leadership now more than ever,” he said in a press release. “I will return to Harrisburg and continue to give our community a strong voice, to fight for the jobs we need, election integrity, a better education system, and the protection of our Constitutional Rights.”
