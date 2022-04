A home once owned by country music legend Dolly Parton is now being used as a wedding venue for couples displaced by wildfires. The home was made available for free to couples impacted by the recent fires near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee. The home is now the Red Top Smoky Mountain Lodging in Sevierville and it was announced the home would be available for free between April 1 and May 1 to those who provide proof that the recent wildfires impacted or destroyed their original venue, reported Fox 5 Atlanta. More than 3,700 acres have been affected by the wildfires in Tennessee's Sevier County, with more than 100 structures affected as of March 30. The blaze began as a brush fire in Wears Valley, before spreading to more than 3,700 acres.

SEVIERVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO