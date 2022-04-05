ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

[VIDEO] Elk stuck in ditch after getting tangled in tarp

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNm02_0f0QR0sT00
Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wildlife officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to the west side of Loveland on Monday, after receiving reports of a young bull elk that was tangled in something and trapped in a ditch.

Photos posted by CPW show that the bull's face and antlers were tightly wrapped in a blue tarp.

"The tarp was so twisted that wildlife officers ended up cutting it with a knife on a pole near his face to relieve his nose and mouth," CPW said in a tweet.

To add insult to injury, there was a few inches water at the bottom of the ditch.

"When the elk pulled against the tarp it would just cinch up around his muzzle. If you listen closely on this video you can hear him blowing bubbles in the water (and potentially inhaling it)," CPW said.

"But it all worked out and wildlife officers were able to cut him free. They noted that the elk would be just fine and were thankful of the resident who reported it so they could free it," the department said.

The elk was able to hop away from the scene.

CPW is encouraging residents to be good neighbors to wildlife, removing tangle hazards from their yards, including hammocks, hanging lights, volleyball nets, and other items that elk and deer can get stuck in.

If you see an animal stuck or tangled anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW for assistance.

OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
