[VIDEO] Elk stuck in ditch after getting tangled in tarp

Photo Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Wildlife officers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to the west side of Loveland on Monday, after receiving reports of a young bull elk that was tangled in something and trapped in a ditch.

Photos posted by CPW show that the bull's face and antlers were tightly wrapped in a blue tarp.

"The tarp was so twisted that wildlife officers ended up cutting it with a knife on a pole near his face to relieve his nose and mouth," CPW said in a tweet.

To add insult to injury, there was a few inches water at the bottom of the ditch.

"When the elk pulled against the tarp it would just cinch up around his muzzle. If you listen closely on this video you can hear him blowing bubbles in the water (and potentially inhaling it)," CPW said.

"But it all worked out and wildlife officers were able to cut him free. They noted that the elk would be just fine and were thankful of the resident who reported it so they could free it," the department said.

The elk was able to hop away from the scene.

CPW is encouraging residents to be good neighbors to wildlife, removing tangle hazards from their yards, including hammocks, hanging lights, volleyball nets, and other items that elk and deer can get stuck in.

If you see an animal stuck or tangled anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW for assistance.