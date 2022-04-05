ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers prop bets: 12 props for Lakers at Suns

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers face a must-win situation against the best team in the NBA on Tuesday night as they visit the Phoenix Suns.

Tuesday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT on NBA TV. You can see our prediction and best bet for the game here.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Lakers-Suns game at the Footprint Center.

Will LeBron James play on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns?

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Says LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, And Anthony Davis Will Play In Lakers Final Home Game: “We Do Realize It’s Fan Appreciation Day. We’re Going To Make Sure They Feel Appreciated.”

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry Hilariously Rejects LeBron James In His Response To Potentially Teaming Up: "I'm Good Right Now..."

LeBron James made headlines this week after tagging Warriors star Stephen Curry as the modern-day player he wants to play with the most. “In today’s game, Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one that I want to play with, for sure," James said. "I love everything about that guy. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena...."
NBA
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Sends Heartfelt Message After Lakers Announce He'll Miss The Rest Of The Season: "Wish It Was Done In Winning Fashion Though! Gave Everything I Had To This Season When I Was On The Floor! See Y’all Again In The Fall."

The 2021/22 NBA season is officially done for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar couldn't win another championship in L.A. despite creating a terrific team before the start of the season. They couldn't meet the expectations and became one of the most disappointing teams in NBA history. With only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Is Eligible For A 2 Year, $97 Million Extension With The Lakers: LeBron Could Be In LA Till 2025

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention yesterday, as the Phoenix Suns defeated the Lakers in yet another disappointing out for them. This is the second season since LeBron has joined the Lakers that the team has missed out on the NBA playoffs entirely. Other than the one championship season, it has not been a very successful stint for LeBron in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Malika Andrews Slams What Matt Barnes Said About Kobe Bryant: "If You're Getting In Someone's Faces And It Doesn't Turn Into Wins Then You're Just Getting In Someone's Face"

Malika Andrews drew a lot of attention recently after she went off on a Matt Barnes take during a recent edition of ESPN's NBA Today. The young analyst was joined by Barnes, Ramona Shelburne, and Kendrick Perkins to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers' elimination from play-in contention. Barnes compared LeBron...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA considering notable rule change for next season

The NBA may be ready to abolish one particular practice from the game beginning next season. Addressing reporters Wednesday, commissioner Adam Silver said that the NBA Board of Governors has had a discussion about potentially eliminating take fouls, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. Silver added that they are considering a change for next season and could possibly act by summer.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

