Great Lakes Tissue Has a New Owner

After nearly 30 years in business, Great Lakes Tissue has been sold.

The company says their president, Clarence Roznowski, is retiring.

Great Lakes Tissue is a toilet paper and paper towel manufacture in Cheboygan County. The company has about 85 workers, and say they plan to remain in Cheboygan and operate under the same name.

The new owner is Kip Boie and he will serve as president and CEO.

“I am so very happy to join this company and the community around us. Special thanks to the City Manager, Northern Lakes Economic Alliance and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for their support, past present and future,” said Boie.