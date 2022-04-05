Homicide trial in 3-year-old’s death delayed in Sparta

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — Suspect D’Angelo Trujillo, 17, is confirmed as the suspect who was arrested by Northglenn police after being accused of shooting and killing a 54-year-old man recently. According to the the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office press release, since the arrest, it has filed First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile charges against Trujillo for the deadly shooting that took place the night of March 14. RELATED: Teen Accused Of Shooting, Killing 54-Year-Old Man In Northglenn Police responded to the scene close to 10 p.m. the night of the shooting, where the victim was found shot in the abdomen. Investigators learned the suspect was accused of stealing the victim’s cell phone before shooting him. The name of the victim was not shared in the press release by the DA’s office. Trujillo was taken to a juvenile corrections facility after being found by investigators. Since he is a minor, a booking photo has not been shared yet. It has not been determined if he will be tried as an adult. Trujillo’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 21.

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 21 DAYS AGO