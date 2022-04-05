USPS offering $50,000 reward for info on mail carrier robbery

A mail carrier was attacked along his route in Annapolis according to the Annapolis Police Department. On March 21, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street for a reported assault in progress. When officers arrived they located the victim, a postal...
There is never a dull moment in Duluth. One mail carrier was trying to deliver mail when a deer happen to be in the way. I absolutely love everything about this. It's so wholesome and sometimes the weirdest things happen at work. Could you imagine if it was any other wild animal roaming the neighborhood?
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Postal Service has placed its first order for next generation mail vehicles with Oshkosh Defense. USPS has ordered 50,000 vehicles--a minimum of 10,019 of them will be zero-emission battery electric vehicles-- in a deal valued at $2.98 billion. The vehicles will be built...
THOMSON, Ill. — UPDATE (11 a.m. March 17): A spokesperson for U.S. Penitentiary Thomson revealed more information about incidents that took place Tuesday, March 15 at the prison in Thomson, Illinois. A housing unit officer was sorting inmate mail at about 4:30 p.m. in his assigned housing unit when...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A United States Postal Service truck lost a massive amount of its load this morning, sending letters and other mail down the Watterson Expressway. It happened on the Watterson westbound between the Poplar Level Road and Preston Highway exits around 9 a.m. (Story continues below video)
HOUSTON — The Verify team has received a few emails from people who said they have noticed the drive-thru mailboxes at their local post offices are disappearing. They said they were told the boxes are being removed because they were vandalized. Linda’s email to Verify said, in part, “Our...
DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - More than a dozen people have filed mail-related reports with Duluth Police over the last three months. That includes reports of check washing and missing mail. As part of an ongoing series, CBS46 investigative reporter Rachel Polansky went to the Postal Inspection Service looking for answers...
ST. LOUIS — Since 5 On Your Side first reported on stolen mail from a USPS drop box in Brentwood last week, 5 On Your Side has received a handful of emails from viewers stating they too had been the victims of stolen mail. 5 on Your Side has...
