Funeral service for fallen officer Dominic Francis to be held at Bluffton University Friday

HAMPTON, Va. — Fire and police officials in Hampton, Virginia, are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning. Authorities say a fire had taken place at a home on the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive, and that the man's body was found inside. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, and sources have confirmed to 3News he is indeed the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah.

2 DAYS AGO