Funeral service for fallen officer Dominic Francis to be held at Bluffton University Friday

JOPLIN, Mo. — Funeral plans have been released for Joplin Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed who were shot and killed in the line of duty March 8. Joplin Police Captain Nick Jimenez said in statement that all services will be held at the Leggett and Platt Center, located at 3950 East Newman Road in Joplin on the Missouri Southern State University Campus.
COVINGTON, Va. – A funeral service was held for a fallen Covington police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty this week. On Monday afternoon, Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, died while responding to a domestic disturbance at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith. He was one of three people who died in the incident.
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office gathered with hundreds of bike riders Saturday for a touching tribute to honor a fallen officer killed in the line of duty. Officer Paramhans Desai was shot on Nov. 4, 2021 while responding to a domestic dispute in McDonough....
Four people are dead in what officials believe to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County Thursday night. Deputies responded to the report of a shooting at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer Community shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Local news sources report that upon arriving at the...
HAMPTON, Va. — Fire and police officials in Hampton, Virginia, are trying to figure out what happened to a man who was found dead Tuesday morning. Authorities say a fire had taken place at a home on the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive, and that the man's body was found inside. The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, and sources have confirmed to 3News he is indeed the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah.
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department release details regarding the funeral and processional of Fallen Officer Jake Reed on Friday. “Funeral services will commence at 1:00 pm at the MSSU Leggett and Platt Athletic Center. Following the service, his funeral procession will proceed through the city of Joplin.” — JPD There will be traffic delays along the route through...
Comments / 0