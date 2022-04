Longtime Houston Texans star Whitney Mercilus announced his retirement from football on Wednesday. In the first of a nine-slide post on his Instagram, Mercilus wrote, “After 10 seasons in the NFL, I have finally made the decision to hang up my cleats and announce my retirement. Looking back, I was just a kid from Akron, Ohio, who didn’t start playing the game until I was a freshman in high school. I had no idea at that moment how my life could change forever.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO