SOMERSET — Both the girls and boys track teams from Somerset Berkley won their matches at home against Case on Friday. It was the first meet for both teams. In boys track, SB outscored Case 105 to 31. Top performers included Davis Sullivan (54.9 in the 400m, 11.5 in the 100m); Aidan Montag (5:06 mile); Cole Travers (39'1 Triple Jump); and Nicolas Scanlon (133'1 in the javelin). ...

SOMERSET, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO