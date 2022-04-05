ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Anti-Abortion Activist Tries to Explain Just How She Wound Up With 5 Fetuses in Her Fridge

By Andrea Marks
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El596_0f0QKteM00

Click here to read the full article.

When the police department comes to your home to seize five fetuses you’re storing in a refrigerator, you’ve got some explaining to do. On Tuesday, anti- abortion rights activist Lauren Handy attempted to do just that.

Handy, the director of activism at the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising group, says she contacted the Washington, D.C., police department and asked it to collect five fetuses from her home. Handy and her colleague, PAAU founder Terrisa Bukovinac, claimed the remains were evidence that a local clinic was performing illegal abortions and asked the police to investigate. But the stunt appears to have backfired, and now the police are investigating just how the remains ended up in a D.C. residency.

Handy and Bukovinac gave their side of the story this week, unveiling new details on what’s either a horrifying heist, a cruel hoax, or some mixture of the two. Either way, somebody is peddling a false narrative about what happened outside a D.C. abortion clinic on March 25.

That’s the day Handy and Bukovinac say they arrived at the Washington Surgi-Clinic to hand out pink roses and discourage patients from seeking abortions. But while there, the pair claim they were allowed to walk away with a box that not only contained the five fetuses D.C. police seized last week, but also 110 other sets of fetal remains.

“When we got outside the clinic, we saw a truck labeled Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services,” Bukovinac tells Rolling Stone. “We walked around the truck and saw the driver was about to load two large boxes with biohazard labels on the outside into the truck.” Bukovinac says she asked the driver if he’d “get in trouble” if they took a box, and claims he allowed them to take one. Handy said she grabbed the box, which she describes as heavy, and the size of a large moving box, and carried it to their car. “I started hyperventilating, and I was panicking because I couldn’t believe this was really happening,” she says.

The duo on Tuesday attempted to back up their claims at a news conference. There, they screened a video that contained a still photo of a box labeled Curtis Bay Energy next to a truck with a Curtis Bay Medical Waste logo on the side. The video also contained a clip of the pair opening what appears to be the same box. In the video, the box contains dozens of medical containers, each containing what the activists say are fetal remains from the clinics’ abortions.

“We removed 115 unborn children from the bag,” Bukovinac tells Rolling Stone, claiming five sets of fetal remains were more developed than the rest. “There were five much larger containers.” The video screened Tuesday appears to show a fetus with a face and limbs. The activists assigned the fetus the name of “Christopher” and say the fetus’ developmental stage is evidence that the clinic is violating abortion laws.

The clinic declined to comment. In a statement, Curtis Bay Medical Waste disputed the activists’ version of the events, saying that company policy forbids clinics from using their services to dispose of fetuses. The company confirmed that on March 25, one of their employees picked up three packages from the Washington Surgi-Clinic, but says the employee delivered all of them to the company’s incineration facility. “At no time did the Curtis Bay employee hand over any of these packages to the PAAU or other third party, and any allegations made otherwise are false,” the statement said. Further, the statement said that according to company policy, “customers like Washington Surgi-Clinic are prohibited from disposing of fetuses and human remains via Curtis Bay’s services.” The company says it is fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Since seizing the fetuses from Handy’s residence, the police have stated the fetuses appear to have been aborted “in accordance with D.C. law [and] there doesn’t seem to be anything criminal in nature about that except for how they got into this house,” according to The Washington Post . The Post further reported that two unnamed officials indicated there is no plan to conduct autopsies on the remains, despite demands from the anti-abortion activist community.

D.C. law does not specifically prohibit abortions after a certain week of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood in D.C. offers in-clinic abortions up to 19 weeks, according to its website. Washington Surgi-Clinic’s website says it offers abortions up to “27 plus weeks.”

At the news conference, Handy stood by her story, saying the boxes were there and that the driver had scanned them into the company’s system. Handy appeared alongside Randall Terry, a longtime anti-abortion activist whom Rolling Stone profiled in 1989 . Terry questioned whether the medical waste company’s policy was being followed. “I find it hard to believe that the company that takes medical waste from abortion clinics would never put two and two together, that there are aborted human remains,” Terry said. “It’s absurd. What else would they have?”

As bizarre and disturbing as it was for the activists to — in their telling — steal fetal remains from outside a clinic and take them home, what they claim happened next is equally strange.

Handy and Bukovinac say they kept the five largest fetuses at Handy’s apartment, in the refrigerator, for five days. She and Bukovinac both take pains to note that Handy did not sleep in the apartment while the fetuses were there. “We treated that place as if it was a tomb,” Handy says. She and Bukovinac say they had a Catholic priest perform funeral rites and naming ceremony for all of the fetuses. Of the 110 smaller sets of remains the activists claim they took, they will only say they have been buried in a cemetery by a Catholic priest. At the press conference, they said they want to get a tombstone engraved with the 110 names they gave the fetuses before releasing further information about what they’ve done.

As days passed and they were unable to find a medical professional willing to examine the five remaining fetuses, Bukovinac says they decided they needed to contact the authorities. “The babies were in some kind of formaldehyde solution, but we didn’t know how long that would hold, or if her refrigerator was cold enough or whatever,” she says. “We were just feeling a sense of urgency.” Bukovinac claims that the “tip” the police said they’d received that led them to the fetuses in Handy’s apartment came from them. In a post on Facebook, PAAU shared a screenshot of a letter from a lawyer to the Metropolitan Police saying that “an entity” had gotten fetuses from “a whistleblower” and wanted to “advise appropriate authorities” and “request an investigation and forensic examinations.” MPD declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.

So far, Hardy has not been charged for, in her telling, taking home a large box of fetal remains from outside an abortion clinic, but she has faced legal trouble before: She was indicted last week on federal charges for blockading a D.C. abortion clinic in 2020.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 19

Guest
2d ago

i just feel so bad for the women who had to make the toughest desision ever... then finding this story and thinking.... was one of them mine....how awful psychologically to know someone took and is public about giving names and graves. this can make a hard desision turn into a mental/emotional wound. not ok. and she needs to be charged.

Reply
9
Bill Peters-Thurman
2d ago

more anti choice activists psychologically damaged by religion

Reply
22
Abby Wilson
2d ago

considering it's just a "fetus" to most and not a baby, idk why most of these people are upset. if it's not a baby it shouldn't matter right

Reply
6
Related
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her. ** Kathleen Hanna has called on the public to help identify the woman who pushed her singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern on the streets of Manhattan, an “unprovoked,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
Salon

Why the anti-abortion activists aren't pro-life

Abortion bans are not pro-life. They're pro-poverty and pro-inequality. I'll tell you what we can do about it in a moment. But first, let me explain how these bans worsen inequalities. You've probably heard of the two abortion cases making their way through the courts. But it's not just Texas...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Cyndi Lauper
The Independent

Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated because her ‘shade’ is ‘tanner than Biden’ in new attack

Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his attack on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson over her Supreme Court nomination, claiming that she was chosen because she is “tanner than Joe Biden”.On Tuesday night, Mr Carlson on his show Tucker Carlson Tonight said Ms Jackson, the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court, is no different from an “average professional class white liberal”. “In the end, when they tell you you’re getting a Black nominee, they’re not talking about the son of a maid and a farmworker from Pin Point, Georgia,” Mr Carlson said.“In fact, we already have a Supreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Anti#Paau
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Marsha Blackburn Lectures First Black Woman Nominated to Supreme Court on ‘So-Called’ White Privilege

Click here to read the full article. The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson began on Monday and, as expected, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were a little concerned about President Biden’s pick to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) went so far as to suggest to Jackson, a Black woman, that white privilege doesn’t exist in America, a country where of the 114 justices to have been confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land, only two have been Black. “You serve on the board of a school that teaches kindergartners, five-year-old...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

11-Year-Old Prince Demands Better Pay for Striking Teachers in Rare Archival Video

Click here to read the full article. Rare archival footage of an 11-year-old Prince voicing his support for striking teachers in 1970 has surfaced thanks to an investigation by CBS 4 in Minnesota.  The footage of Minneapolis Public School educators striking 52 years ago was dug up in an effort to give some historical context for a strike staged by educators in the same district just last month. After the video was restored, station production manager and local history buff Matt Liddy decided to scan the video for old landmarks, but was startled when he seemed to recognize one boy being...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
WDVM 25

Here’s what we know about the fetuses found in a D.C. home

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Details are emerging regarding a federal indictment of nine pro-life activists and five fetuses found in a District of Columbia woman’s home, and how the two are connected. When the news first broke of the found fetal matter, most who heard had a similar response. Tim Carney, who lives just a block […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy