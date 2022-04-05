ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MdPTh_0f0QKj4K00

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter wasn’t joking on April Fools’ Day when they tweeted, “we are working on edit button.”

The San Francisco-based social media company confirmed Tuesday that they have been working on the long-requested feature since last year.

“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months,” tweeted Jay Sullivan , head of consumer product.

Twitter added in an announcement from its communications team that no poll was consulted, apparently referencing Elon Musk.

Could Elon Musk cause Twitter to finally get an edit button?

On Monday, after becoming the social media platform’s largest outside stakeholder , Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking followers if they wanted an edit button. Within an hour of the poll being posted, the majority of voters selected “yse” rather than “on.” As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 75% of the 4.2 million votes were for the edit button.

Currently, Twitter users are faced with a tough decision after spotting a typo in a published tweet – delete or live with it, making corrections in a thread.

Twitter does offer an ‘undo’ button to its Twitter Blue subscribers , which allows users to cancel a tweet before anyone else sees it. But even being a paying subscriber doesn’t give you access to a simple edit button.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a 2020 interview with Wired that the company would “probably never” create an edit button, noting that while it would be helpful for some errors, it could give way to malicious changes to tweets.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet and that person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different,” Dorsey said. “So that’s something to watch out for.”

When an actual edit button might go live is not clear, and Sullivan warned users to be patient, adding, “We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

DMPD identifies homicide victim in Sunday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have released the name of the victim in Des Moines’ fifth homicide of 2022. Fifty-nine-year-old Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom died from injuries received in a shooting in the 2400 block of Hickman Road Sunday night, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police say the suspect intentionally […]
DES MOINES, IA
Engadget

Twitter DM search now works the way you'd expect

Twitter is expanding DM searches to help you find the exact conversation you're looking for. The social media app now lets you use the search bar in the DM inbox to find specific messages. Type in a keyword or name, pick the "Messages" tab and you'll see any relevant messages, including older ones.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
HackerNoon

Should Twitter Implement a Downvote Button?

In this slogging thread, the technology channel took the chance to discuss the latest news about Twitter and how they're considering adding a downvote button. The app has announced that they will extend a worldwide test. This feature can help filter what appears on the timeline. Some specialists say that this can improve the quality of the interactions in the app. Considering these pieces of information, we asked the technology community what they thought about this addition and we covered some of the downsides.
INTERNET
Android Police

Twitter is working to fix those annoying video upload issues on Android

If you've ever uploaded a video from your phone to Twitter, you may have found that they're slow to upload. Sure, there are plenty of variables that could be causing your connection issues, but if everything else seems fine, it might be something on Twitter's end. Luckily, the company has caught up to the problem, with a fix to your frustrations on the way.
CELL PHONES
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Twitter Blue Labs
WHO 13

Why is it always so windy in Iowa?

DES MOINES, Iowa — “It would actually be nice outside if it weren’t for this wind!” How many times have you said, heard, or thought of that exact statement? If it’s March or April, then probably quite a bit. As soon as we leave the single-digit temperatures behind and the snow melts away, the wind […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Priceless items lost after tornado could offer big healing in Winterset

WINTERSET, Iowa — Emotions from the EF4 tornado remain fresh in Winterset. Community volunteer and co-pastor at Foursquare Church in Winterset Rebecca Hornbach said, “What can we do in the days and months and years ahead to help our community continue to heal?” Tadd Davis was in the Madison County Ambulance command center on March […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

Teen East High shooting suspect to be held in adult jail

DES MOINES, Iowa – A judge has ruled that one of the 17-year-old suspects arrested in the deadly shooting outside East High School in March will be moved from a juvenile facility to an adult jail. The state filed a motion last week to get approval to move Octavio Lopez Sanchez, Jr. because of multiple […]
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

DMPD: 1 shooting victim dies, another in serious condition

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say one of the people injured in a shooting Sunday night on Des Moines’ north side has died. The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Hickman Road around 10:14 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Woman remains in coma weeks after crash near Bondurant

DES MOINES, Iowa- About two weeks ago a family of 5 was involved in a head on crash near Bondurant that left all of them injured. Since then, the family has been in and out of the hospital.  Bryan Chavez was driving the vehicle that got hit, and has since been unable to work due […]
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

Iowa 9-year-old attempts to harm herself, mother blames bullying

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge mother feels helpless after her daughter attempted to harm herself after being bullied and assaulted by classmates. Marissa Geopfert said her nine-year-old daughter Reighlynn Geopfert had endured bullying from her classmates since the start of the school year. Moreover, she said the school did not contact her about […]
FORT DODGE, IA
DBLTAP

Respawn Working on Kraber Changes, Apex Devs Confirm

Apex Legends developers have confirmed that changes to the Kraber are coming to make it less divisive. The Kraber has been a weapon of hot discussion within the Apex community. This powerful sniper has been known to one-shot opponents, with players and pros calling on the weapon to be removed from Ranked play and competitive altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
WHO 13

Animal neglect arrest made in case of starved Great Dane

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines woman is charged with animal neglect after officials say she starved a Great Dane, who weighed just 44 pounds when he was rescued Monday. Alaxandria Byron, 26, was arrested Monday and booked into the Polk County Jail on a charge of animal neglect-death or serious injury. She has […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Victim of deadly Drake neighborhood shooting identified

DES MOINES, Iowa – The name of a man killed in a shooting Thursday morning in the Drake neighborhood has been released by police. The victim in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Ruben Lee Porter, Sr. of Des Moines. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers were called to an apartment building […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man seriously injured in Sunday Court Avenue shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the stomach near Court Avenue early Sunday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting behind the Court Center building on Court Avenue, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Witnesses told police a fight […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy