Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves selling $151 burger, comes with World Series ring for $25,000

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMYRNA, Ga. - Ballpark concessions are known to be expensive, but the Atlanta Braves are taking food prices to another level. Fresh off a World Series title, the Braves will begin selling a burger fit for champions at...

