Atlanta Braves selling $151 burger, comes with World Series ring for $25,000

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several new entertainment and restaurant options will be available to fans this season at The Battery Atlantic. They include:. Community Corner presented by Truist: Truist is celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series Championship with a festive fan experience in The Battery Atlanta. Located at the Community Corner presented by Truist (on the corner of Battery Ave SE and Power Alley), the experience will feature an interactive wall highlighting the 2021 season, a homerun physics immersive experience, data-driven Braves stats, and opportunities for fans to have their own home run experience. The exhibit is family-friendly, free of charge and fans will leave with a commemorative giveaway. The Community Corner presented by Truist will be open April 7 – 13. Doors open at 2 p.m. for night games and 10 a.m. for day games.
