Collier County discussing plan to widen parts of Collier Boulevard

Collier County wants you to weigh in Tuesday night on a project to protect your home against flooding. People will have a chance to talk to design team members and view project details concerning Collier County’s work to improve two miles of an existing ditch along the west side of Goodlette-Frank Road. The project is meant to improve stormwater flow through the Gordon River. With hurricane season approaching, city officials want to make sure the roads and the stormwater system are up to date. The meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Growth Management Development Services, located in Conference Rooms 609/610 at 2800 N. Horseshoe Drive in Naples, will give developers the opportunity to show the public how this design will look.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO