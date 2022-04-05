ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Collier County discussing plan to widen parts of Collier Boulevard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busy stretch of road in Collier County is set to get bigger. The county is ready to widen Collier Boulevard from Green Boulevard to City Gate Boulevard North from four to six lanes. People who live and travel through the area say traffic is a problem. The county...

Motorcyclist seriously injured by Logan Boulevard hit-and-run in Collier County

A Bonita Springs motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Collier County on Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an unknown pickup truck was traveling north in the center left-turn lane of northbound Logan Boulevard around 6:10 a.m. A motorcycle driven by a 55-year-old man was traveling north on the right side left-turn lane of northbound Logan Boulevard. The truck entered the right side left-turn lane and sideswiped the motorcycle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Teen arrested in Collier County for street racing

An 18-year-old Collier County man was arrested after a deputy said he caught him racing and driving recklessly Friday night. Juan Hernandez-Rojas was issued a citation for racing, an arrest report shows. According to the report, a deputy was traveling on Collier Boulevard just north of Green Boulevard when five...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Changes to median on McGregor Boulevard at College Parkway

There will be changes to a median on a busy Lee County road: A rendering of McGregor Boulevard at College Parkway shows that the median will now stop just after College instead of going all the way to Edinburgh Drive. There will also be a median opening at North Town...
FORT MYERS, FL
Low water levels in Cape Coral’s freshwater canals causing concern, safety issues

The water in freshwater canals in Southwest Florida is extremely low. Those canal levels affect homeowners and boaters and when they drop, it becomes a safety issue. The canals do more than provide water for irrigation. They also supply water for some fire hydrants. There is not a lot of water in the freshwater canals leaving those living on them frustrated and concerned.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Protecting against flooding in Collier County

Collier County wants you to weigh in Tuesday night on a project to protect your home against flooding. People will have a chance to talk to design team members and view project details concerning Collier County’s work to improve two miles of an existing ditch along the west side of Goodlette-Frank Road. The project is meant to improve stormwater flow through the Gordon River. With hurricane season approaching, city officials want to make sure the roads and the stormwater system are up to date. The meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Growth Management Development Services, located in Conference Rooms 609/610 at 2800 N. Horseshoe Drive in Naples, will give developers the opportunity to show the public how this design will look.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Callaway man takes on Bay code enforcement

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
3 die in fiery Charlotte County head-on collision

Three people are dead following a crash in Charlotte County. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday near County Road 74 and Eugene Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol said a pickup was traveling west on CR-74, also known as Bermont Road while a tractor-trailer was traveling east. The...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Fowler Street closed as FMPD investigates fatal crash

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. FMPD says a pedestrian was hit and killed. This happened near the intersection of Fowler Street and Edison Avenue in Fort Myers. Fowler Street will be shut down from Edison Ave. to Lafayette Street for an undisclosed amount of time...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mustang crashes into Collier County Burger King

WINK News is working to find out what caused a car to crash into a Burger King in Collier County on Wednesday night. It happened at the Burger King located at 6565 Dudley Drive around 8:30 p.m. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt when the white Mustang plowed into the building.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
City of Cape Coral to crack down on water usage

Cape Coral is cracking down on water usage. So, crews are keeping a close eye on your lawn. As the City of Cape Coral deals with a water shortage, WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri rode along with workers as they made sure no one was breaking the rules. Cape Coral...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Wild hogs tearing up yards in Lehigh Acres

Hogs are taking over in Lehigh Acres, tearing up yards and menacing entire neighborhoods. People living there are fed up and looking for a solution. Even though the footprints left behind are large, they are not from bigfoot. It’s not a human either, despite people’s security cameras saying “person detected.” The big problem in Lehigh Acres is a pig problem.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Del Prado Boulevard crash in Cape Coral

A pedestrian and the driver of an SUV have been hospitalized following a crash on Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral early Wednesday morning. Investigators are at the scene investigating the crash. The Cape Coral Fire Department is also present. Southbound Del Prado Boulevard has been closed for much of Wednesday morning due to the crash cleanup and investigation.
CAPE CORAL, FL

