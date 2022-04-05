ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

‘Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill’: Classic snack gets a new face

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ut9aq_0f0QIHcW00

( The Hill ) – Move over, Jack —  baseball fans can soon line up to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jill, as the iconic gametime snack launches “a new face” to recognize women in sports.

The caramel-coated popcorn’s maker, Frito-Lay, announced the addition of Cracker Jill on Tuesday, saying the move was aimed at celebrating “the women who break down barriers in sports.”

Bags of Cracker Jill will be available at concession stands at ballparks around the country, and to fans who donate at least $5 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation on the snack’s website.

As part of the new nibble’s launch, the more than 125-year-old brand released an “updated” version of the seventh inning stretch classic, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” belted out by singer Normani.

In the tune, Normani sings, “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill. No one can stop you if you have the will.”

ALSO ON WJBF: No phones allowed at Augusta National, but you can still make calls

The former Fifth Harmony member said she was proud to join “a campaign entrenched in inclusivity and empowerment because it’s vital for young girls to see themselves represented and join in on the celebration of the achievements made by the women before them.”

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,”  Tina Mahal, Frito-Lay North America’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

“Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed,” Mahal said. “We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

The company also announced a $200,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

The images of Jill for the packages of the peanut-filled products were created by artist Monica Ahanonu. Frito-Lay said the five different versions of Jill on the bags were “inspired by the most represented ethnicities” in the United States, according to Census Bureau data.

ALSO ON WJBF: Biden administration expected to extend student loan pause this week

While Cracker Jill’s debut was timed to coincide with this year’s baseball season, Frito-Lay said the intention is for “Jill to continue to join Sailor Jack as a member of the team roster and part of the brand ethos.”

The addition of “Jill” comes as several brands have highlighted inclusivity while updating the images of their most recognizable female characters.

Earlier this year, M&Ms announced its candy characters — including the “Green M&M” — would be getting fresh looks with more “nuanced personalities.” Disneyland Paris also unveiled a new outfit for Minnie Mouse — a pantsuit — which designer Stella McCartney called a “symbol of progress for a new generation.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Coke's latest flavor is here. And it's a weird one

Coke's recent foray into bold new flavors has its latest entry, and it's a doozy. Last month, Coca-Cola announced a new limited-edition beverage: Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with a flavor "inspired by space." Now the company is one-upping itself with another offbeat offering: Coca-Cola Zero...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Normani
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Spring Treat Collection Includes 3 New Sweet Treats

Dairy Queen's frozen treats are iconic. From the instantly recognizable bulbous-shaped vanilla soft serve to the constantly changing shake flavors, the brand is dialed in when it comes to sweet frozen treats. Now, to celebrate spring, the brand is dropping three new colorful and eye-catching frozen treats. Dairy Queen's spring...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut#Food Drink#Gametime#Augusta National#Fifth Harmony#Frito Lay North America
Popculture

McDonald's Makes Waves With New Breakfast Sandwich Currently Being Tested

McDonald's fans in Cincinnati have the opportunity to try a brand new breakfast sandwich, at least "new" to the golden arches. The Southern Style Chicken Breakfast sandwiches are being tested in Cinncinatti through April 4. McDonald's could try it in other markets if the sandwich succeeds there before granting it a permanent spot on the menu.
RESTAURANTS
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wide Open Eats

Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: Here's Which Ones Are Worth Eating

I love fast food. This is a taboo statement, but for me it's true. You can give me that crispy, salty, fat-drippy goodness any time, and I will be a happy camper. Don't get me wrong-- too much of it will lull you into a food coma like no other. I have been there many times, but somehow I have also managed to find a happy balance between drive-thru warrior and home cook extraordinaire. But what about fast food fish sandwiches?
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Outback Steakhouse releases new Sugar Steak

UTAH (ABC4) – The Outback Steakhouse is excited to announce the newest item on its menu. The American chain is offering customers in the mood for a more gourmet dish its new beef tenderloin Sugar Steak. The melt-in-your-mouth filet offers taste buds a sweet, savory, and spiced Asian-inspired flavor. As noted by ChewBoom, the steak […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ Latest 30-Minute Italian Snack Is The Perfect Midday Pick-Me-Up Everyone Will Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been looking for some light, refreshing snacks to bring to the picnic, or a small pick-me-up to get through the day, then look no further. Giada De Laurentiis has done it once again by creating a rejuvenating Italian snack everyone will love.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Popeyes Reveals Return of Its Fish Sandwich But With a New Twist

Popeyes may be known and loved for its fried chicken, but after kick starting the fast food chicken sandwich wars back in 2019, the beloved fast food restaurant chain has set its sights on something new: the 2022 seafood season. With Lent in full swing, Popeyes has officially welcomed back its Cajun Flounder Sandwich, though this time with a choice of classic or spicy flavor profiles, just like its famed Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Ben & Jerry's Just Resurrected a Flavor from Its Ice Cream Graveyard

Ben & Jerry's famously maintains a Flavor Graveyard—with actual tombstones!—that honors discontinued ice cream flavors. Some stay there forever. Others get another chance and are, as the company puts it, "rein-cone-nated." Get it? Anyway, the ice cream maker announced Thursday that it's officially bringing a once-beloved flavor back from the dead: Dublin Mudslide.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fast Company

The Keurig of cocktails is surprisingly satisfying to use

I really wanted to hate the Bartesian, the $369 smart cocktail maker that has taken over TikTok. Why single-use capsules? Why not just use a mixer? Do we need to make alcohol more convenient? Why another hulking countertop machine? Who has that kind of space? Not me—I’ve got steam toasters and a fleet of direct-to-consumer Dutch ovens to contend with.
DRINKS
WTAJ

Coors Light launches beer-flavored lollipops

(WTAJ) — Coors Light has come up with a sweet way to celebrate the first day of the NCAA basketball tournament: lollipops. Introducing “Chillollipops”: a lollipop designed to taste like Coors Light. They are currently priced at $3.17 for a six-pack in celebration of the first day of March Madness and will be available until […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 2 New Flavors

Fresh off the heels of its spring roster, DQ is unleashing an "All-Stars" summer lineup, which includes two entirely new flavors. Here is the whole Dairy Queen "All-Stars" summer lineup:. New Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard: Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve.
FOOD & DRINKS
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy