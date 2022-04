No one likes paying more for things — especially in times such as these when rampant inflation is driving up the price of everything. But suppliers do have other options besides increasing prices: They can try to cut costs elsewhere, including by making their products smaller. So next time you grab your favorite snack or drink, don't just check the price — check the weight, too. You could be facing "shrinkflation."

