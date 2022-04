ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — City of Atlanta officials gave an update on efforts to combat crime, including the ongoing issue of street racing. They shared why this crime is high on the priority list and their strategies to address the problem. Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant say they’re putting all criminals on notice. “If you think you might want to commit a crime in this city, you might want to think again,” said Dickens. Dickens said APD’s Homicide Unit exceeds the national standard in closing homicide cases by arrest. APD closed 72% of its cases...

ATLANTA, GA ・ 24 DAYS AGO