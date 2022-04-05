ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

FHP: Good Samaritan helps track down box truck involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a box truck that fled the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Curry Ford Road near Sanctuary Point Boulevard.

Investigators said according to their preliminary investigation, the woman was standing outside of an SUV that was disabled in the westbound lanes of Curry Ford when she was hit by the truck. Troopers said the truck also hit the SUV before fleeing the scene.

Troopers said a passenger in the SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said a good Samaritan followed the box truck until law enforcement arrived.

Troopers said the good Samaritan was able to get a description and tag number for the box truck and eventually Orange County deputies got behind it and pulled it over at a BP gas station off State Road 528, about 6 miles from the crash scene.

“We solved this case today all because of a good Samaritan,” Lt. Kim Montes said. “This Good Samaritan took a risk and followed the truck. So many of these cases go unsolved. This will be solved because of this good Samaritan, so we really want to thank him for what he did.”

Troopers said they arrested the driver of the box truck, identified as Miguel Gonzalez, 30, on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving death.

