College of DuPage increasing tuition fees

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The College of Western Idaho said Monday that it's been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program for its hourly employees. “This is a fantastic partnership, CWI is less than a mile from the Amazon Fulfillment center in Nampa, so it’s easy for Amazon employees to access programs in-person or online,” said CWI President Gordon Jones. “Additionally, we can support students on campus and remotely through services such as tutoring to help students navigate their classes. We pride ourselves on accessibility to empower students wherever they are on their educational journey.”

NAMPA, ID ・ 24 DAYS AGO